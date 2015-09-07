Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 01.00/01.50 N/A N/A 05.47% (Sep 4) 1000 04.00/06.00 04.00/06.00 N/A 05.50% 05.50% N/A --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.00/27.00 61.00/63.00 98.00/100.00 135.00/137.00 1100 25.00/26.50 61.00/63.00 98.00/100.00 135.00/137.00 1200 25.00/26.50 61.00/63.00 98.00/100.00 135.00/137.00 1300 25.00/26.50 61.00/63.00 98.00/100.00 135.00/137.00 1400 25.00/26.50 61.00/63.00 98.00/100.00 135.00/137.00 1500 25.00/26.50 61.00/63.00 98.00/100.00 135.00/137.00 1600 25.50/27.00 61.50/63.50 98.50/100.50 135.50/137.50 1715 25.25/26.75 61.25/63.25 98.25/100.25 135.00/137.00 (C1osing Sep 4) 1715 26.50/28.00 62.50/64.50 99.50/101.50 136.50/138.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 169.00/171.00 205.00/207.00 241.00/243.00 279.50/281.50 1100 169.00/171.00 205.00/207.00 241.00/243.00 279.50/281.50 1200 169.00/171.00 205.00/207.00 241.00/243.00 279.50/281.50 1300 169.00/171.00 205.00/207.00 241.00/243.00 279.50/281.50 1400 169.00/171.00 205.00/207.00 241.00/243.00 279.50/281.50 1500 169.00/171.00 205.00/207.00 241.00/243.00 279.50/281.50 1600 169.50/171.50 205.50/207.50 241.50/243.50 280.00/282.00 1715 169.00/171.00 205.00/207.00 240.50/242.50 279.00/281.00 (C1osing Sep 4) 1715 170.50/172.50 206.50/208.50 242.50/244.50 281.00/283.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 316.50/318.50 351.00/353.00 384.00/386.00 421.00/423.00 1100 316.50/318.50 351.00/353.00 384.00/386.00 421.00/423.00 1200 316.50/318.50 351.00/353.00 384.00/386.00 421.00/423.00 1300 316.50/318.50 351.00/353.00 384.00/386.00 421.00/423.00 1400 316.50/318.50 351.00/353.00 384.00/386.00 421.00/423.00 1500 316.50/318.50 350.50/352.50 383.50/385.50 420.50/422.50 1600 317.00/319.00 351.50/353.50 384.50/386.50 421.50/423.50 1715 316.00/318.00 350.00/352.00 383.00/385.00 420.00/422.00 (C1osing Sep 4) 1715 318.00/320.00 352.50/354.50 385.50/387.50 422.50/424.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.71% 6.63% 6.59% 6.56% 6.53% 6.50% 1100 6.68% 6.63% 6.59% 6.57% 6.53% 6.50% 1200 6.68% 6.63% 6.59% 6.57% 6.53% 6.50% 1300 6.67% 6.63% 6.59% 6.56% 6.53% 6.50% 1400 6.68% 6.63% 6.59% 6.57% 6.53% 6.50% 1500 6.67% 6.62% 6.59% 6.56% 6.53% 6.50% 1600 6.76% 6.67% 6.62% 6.58% 6.55% 6.51% 1715 6.71% 6.64% 6.60% 6.56% 6.52% 6.49% (C1osing Sep 4) 1715 6.76% 6.68% 6.64% 6.61% 6.57% 6.54% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.52% 6.57% 6.54% 6.51% 6.48% 6.46% 1100 6.53% 6.57% 6.54% 6.51% 6.49% 6.46% 1200 6.53% 6.57% 6.54% 6.51% 6.49% 6.46% 1300 6.52% 6.57% 6.54% 6.51% 6.48% 6.46% 1400 6.53% 6.57% 6.54% 6.51% 6.49% 6.46% 1500 6.52% 6.57% 6.53% 6.50% 6.47% 6.44% 1600 6.53% 6.58% 6.55% 6.52% 6.49% 6.46% 1715 6.51% 6.55% 6.52% 6.49% 6.46% 6.44% (C1osing Sep 4) 1715 6.56% 6.61% 6.58% 6.55% 6.52% 6.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.8200/66.8300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com