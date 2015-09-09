Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.50% 05.50% 05.50% (Sep 8) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.47% 05.47% 05.47% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.75/24.75 59.00/61.00 96.00/98.00 132.50/134.50 1100 23.25/24.25 59.25/60.75 96.25/97.75 133.00/134.50 1200 23.00/24.50 59.00/61.00 96.00/98.00 133.00/135.00 1300 22.50/23.50 58.50/60.50 95.50/97.50 132.50/134.50 1400 23.00/24.00 59.00/61.00 96.00/98.00 132.50/134.50 1500 22.50/24.00 58.50/60.50 95.50/97.50 132.50/134.50 1600 23.00/24.00 59.00/61.00 96.00/98.00 133.00/135.00 1715 23.00/24.00 59.00/61.00 96.00/98.00 133.00/135.00 (C1osing Sep 8) 1715 24.00/25.50 60.00/62.00 96.75/98.75 133.50/135.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 166.50/168.50 202.00/204.00 237.50/239.50 275.50/277.50 1100 167.00/169.00 202.75/204.75 238.25/240.25 276.50/278.50 1200 167.00/169.00 203.00/205.00 238.50/240.50 277.00/279.00 1300 166.50/168.50 202.50/204.50 238.00/240.00 276.50/278.50 1400 166.50/168.50 202.00/204.00 237.50/239.50 276.00/278.00 1500 166.50/168.50 202.50/204.50 238.00/240.00 276.50/278.50 1600 167.00/169.00 203.00/205.00 238.50/240.50 276.50/278.50 1715 167.00/169.00 203.00/205.00 238.50/240.50 277.00/279.00 (C1osing Sep 8) 1715 167.50/169.50 203.00/205.00 238.50/240.50 276.50/278.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 312.00/314.00 346.00/348.00 379.00/381.00 416.00/418.00 1100 313.25/315.25 347.25/349.25 380.00/382.00 417.00/419.00 1200 313.50/315.50 347.50/349.50 380.50/382.50 417.50/419.50 1300 313.00/315.00 347.00/349.00 380.00/382.00 417.00/419.00 1400 312.50/314.50 346.50/348.50 379.50/381.50 416.50/418.50 1500 313.00/315.00 347.00/349.00 380.00/382.00 417.00/419.00 1600 313.00/315.00 347.00/349.00 380.00/382.00 417.00/419.00 1715 313.50/315.50 347.50/349.50 380.50/382.50 417.50/419.50 (C1osing Sep 8) 1715 313.00/315.00 346.75/348.75 379.50/381.50 416.50/418.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.78% 6.69% 6.64% 6.59% 6.55% 6.51% 1100 6.78% 6.70% 6.65% 6.61% 6.58% 6.54% 1200 6.79% 6.70% 6.66% 6.63% 6.59% 6.55% 1300 6.67% 6.66% 6.63% 6.60% 6.57% 6.53% 1400 6.75% 6.69% 6.64% 6.60% 6.55% 6.51% 1500 6.69% 6.65% 6.62% 6.59% 6.56% 6.52% 1600 6.76% 6.70% 6.66% 6.62% 6.58% 6.55% 1715 6.75% 6.69% 6.65% 6.62% 6.58% 6.54% (C1osing Sep 8) 1715 6.72% 6.66% 6.61% 6.57% 6.53% 6.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.53% 6.56% 6.53% 6.50% 6.47% 6.45% 1100 6.55% 6.59% 6.55% 6.52% 6.49% 6.47% 1200 6.57% 6.61% 6.57% 6.54% 6.51% 6.48% 1300 6.55% 6.59% 6.55% 6.53% 6.50% 6.47% 1400 6.53% 6.58% 6.54% 6.51% 6.48% 6.46% 1500 6.54% 6.59% 6.55% 6.52% 6.49% 6.46% 1600 6.56% 6.59% 6.55% 6.52% 6.50% 6.47% 1715 6.56% 6.60% 6.56% 6.53% 6.50% 6.47% (C1osing Sep 8) 1715 6.51% 6.55% 6.51% 6.48% 6.45% 6.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.4050/66.4150 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com