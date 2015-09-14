Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.50% 05.50% 05.50% (Sep 10) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.48% 05.48% 05.48% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.00/20.00 54.00/56.00 91.00/93.00 127.75/129.75 1100 17.50/19.00 53.50/55.50 90.50/92.50 127.50/129.50 1200 17.50/19.00 53.50/55.50 90.50/92.50 127.00/129.00 1300 17.50/19.50 53.50/55.50 90.25/92.25 127.00/129.00 1400 17.50/19.50 53.50/55.50 90.50/92.50 127.00/129.00 1500 17.50/19.00 53.50/55.50 90.50/92.50 127.00/129.00 1600 17.75/19.25 53.75/55.75 90.50/92.50 127.00/129.00 1715 17.50/19.00 53.50/55.50 90.50/92.50 127.00/129.00 (C1osing Sep 10) 1715 19.00/20.50 55.00/57.00 92.00/94.00 129.00/131.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 161.75/163.75 197.50/199.50 233.00/235.00 271.00/273.00 1100 161.50/163.50 197.00/199.00 232.50/234.50 270.50/272.50 1200 161.00/163.00 196.50/198.50 232.00/234.00 269.50/271.50 1300 161.00/163.00 196.50/198.50 231.50/233.50 269.00/271.00 1400 160.75/162.70 196.00/198.00 231.00/233.00 268.00/270.00 1500 160.75/162.70 196.00/198.00 231.00/233.00 268.00/270.00 1600 160.50/162.50 195.50/197.50 230.50/232.50 267.50/269.50 1715 160.50/162.50 195.50/197.50 230.50/232.50 267.50/269.50 (C1osing Sep 10) 1715 163.00/165.00 199.00/201.00 234.50/236.50 272.50/274.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 307.50/309.50 341.00/343.00 374.00/376.00 411.00/413.00 1100 306.50/308.50 340.50/342.50 373.50/375.50 410.50/412.50 1200 305.50/307.50 339.25/341.20 372.00/374.00 409.00/411.00 1300 305.00/307.00 338.75/340.75 371.25/373.25 408.00/410.00 1400 304.00/306.00 337.50/339.50 370.00/372.00 407.00/409.00 1500 304.00/306.00 337.50/339.50 370.00/372.00 407.00/409.00 1600 303.50/305.50 337.00/339.00 369.50/371.50 406.50/408.50 1715 303.00/305.00 336.50/338.50 369.00/371.00 406.00/408.00 (C1osing Sep 10) 1715 309.00/311.00 343.00/345.00 376.00/378.00 413.50/415.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.78% 6.68% 6.63% 6.60% 6.55% 6.52% 1100 6.67% 6.63% 6.61% 6.59% 6.54% 6.50% 1200 6.67% 6.63% 6.60% 6.56% 6.52% 6.49% 1300 6.68% 6.62% 6.58% 6.56% 6.51% 6.47% 1400 6.66% 6.62% 6.59% 6.55% 6.50% 6.46% 1500 6.66% 6.62% 6.59% 6.55% 6.50% 6.45% 1600 6.70% 6.63% 6.58% 6.54% 6.48% 6.43% 1715 6.65% 6.62% 6.58% 6.53% 6.48% 6.43% (C1osing Sep 10) 1715 6.71% 6.65% 6.62% 6.59% 6.55% 6.52% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.56% 6.57% 6.53% 6.49% 6.47% 6.45% 1100 6.55% 6.55% 6.51% 6.49% 6.46% 6.44% 1200 6.52% 6.53% 6.49% 6.46% 6.43% 6.41% 1300 6.51% 6.51% 6.47% 6.44% 6.41% 6.39% 1400 6.48% 6.48% 6.45% 6.42% 6.39% 6.38% 1500 6.48% 6.48% 6.45% 6.42% 6.39% 6.38% 1600 6.46% 6.47% 6.43% 6.40% 6.38% 6.36% 1715 6.46% 6.46% 6.42% 6.39% 6.37% 6.35% (C1osing Sep 10) 1715 6.56% 6.57% 6.53% 6.50% 6.48% 6.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.5375/66.5475 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com