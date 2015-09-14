Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.49% 05.49% 05.49% (Sep 11) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.50% 05.50% 05.50% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.00/18.00 52.00/54.00 88.50/90.50 125.00/127.00 1100 16.50/18.00 52.50/54.50 89.00/91.00 125.50/127.50 1200 16.50/18.00 52.50/54.50 89.00/91.00 125.00/127.00 1300 16.75/17.75 52.50/54.00 89.00/91.00 125.00/127.00 1400 16.50/18.00 52.50/54.50 89.00/91.00 125.00/127.00 1500 16.50/18.00 52.50/54.50 88.50/90.50 124.50/126.50 1600 16.50/18.50 52.25/54.25 89.00/91.00 125.50/127.50 1715 16.50/18.00 52.50/54.50 89.00/91.00 125.00/127.00 (C1osing Sep 11) 1715 17.50/19.00 53.50/55.50 90.50/92.50 127.00/129.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 158.50/160.50 194.00/195.00 228.50/230.50 265.50/267.50 1100 159.00/161.00 194.00/196.00 229.00/231.00 266.00/268.00 1200 158.50/160.50 193.50/195.50 228.50/230.50 265.50/267.50 1300 158.50/160.50 193.75/195.75 228.75/230.75 265.75/267.75 1400 158.50/160.50 193.50/195.50 228.50/230.50 265.50/267.50 1500 158.00/160.00 193.00/195.00 228.00/230.00 265.00/267.00 1600 158.75/160.75 194.00/196.00 229.00/231.00 266.00/268.00 1715 158.50/160.50 193.50/195.50 228.50/230.50 265.50/267.50 (C1osing Sep 11) 1715 160.50/162.50 195.50/197.50 230.50/232.50 267.50/269.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 301.00/303.00 334.50/336.50 367.00/369.00 404.00/406.00 1100 301.50/303.50 334.50/336.50 367.00/369.00 404.00/406.00 1200 301.00/303.00 334.00/336.00 366.50/368.50 403.50/405.50 1300 301.25/303.25 334.75/336.75 367.00/369.00 403.50/405.50 1400 301.00/303.00 334.00/336.00 366.50/368.50 403.50/405.50 1500 300.50/302.50 333.50/335.50 366.00/368.00 403.00/405.00 1600 301.50/303.50 335.25/337.25 368.00/370.00 405.00/407.00 1715 301.25/303.25 334.75/336.75 367.50/369.50 404.50/406.50 (C1osing Sep 11) 1715 303.00/305.00 336.50/338.50 369.00/371.00 406.00/408.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.63% 6.58% 6.54% 6.50% 6.46% 6.42% 1100 6.71% 6.63% 6.58% 6.53% 6.48% 6.44% 1200 6.71% 6.63% 6.56% 6.51% 6.47% 6.43% 1300 6.68% 6.62% 6.56% 6.51% 6.47% 6.43% 1400 6.71% 6.63% 6.56% 6.51% 6.47% 6.42% 1500 6.71% 6.61% 6.53% 6.49% 6.45% 6.41% 1600 6.71% 6.62% 6.58% 6.53% 6.48% 6.44% 1715 6.71% 6.63% 6.57% 6.51% 6.47% 6.43% (C1osing Sep 11) 1715 6.65% 6.62% 6.58% 6.53% 6.48% 6.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.45% 6.45% 6.41% 6.39% 6.37% 6.35% 1100 6.47% 6.47% 6.42% 6.39% 6.37% 6.36% 1200 6.46% 6.46% 6.42% 6.39% 6.37% 6.35% 1300 6.47% 6.47% 6.43% 6.40% 6.37% 6.35% 1400 6.46% 6.46% 6.42% 6.38% 6.37% 6.35% 1500 6.45% 6.45% 6.41% 6.38% 6.36% 6.34% 1600 6.48% 6.48% 6.44% 6.41% 6.39% 6.38% 1715 6.46% 6.47% 6.43% 6.40% 6.38% 6.37% (C1osing Sep 11) 1715 6.46% 6.46% 6.42% 6.39% 6.37% 6.35% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.3250/66.3350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com