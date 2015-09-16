Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 02.00/03.00 05.50% 05.50% 05.50% (Sep 14) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.49% 05.49% 05.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.00/15.50 50.00/52.00 86.50/88.50 122.50/124.50 1100 14.00/15.50 50.00/52.00 86.50/88.50 122.50/124.50 1200 14.00/15.50 50.00/52.00 86.50/88.50 122.50/124.50 1300 14.00/15.50 50.00/52.00 86.25/88.25 122.25/124.25 1400 14.00/15.50 49.75/51.75 86.25/88.25 122.50/124.50 1500 14.00/15.50 50.00/52.00 86.50/88.50 122.50/124.50 1600 14.00/16.00 50.00/52.00 86.25/88.25 123.00/125.00 1715 14.00/15.50 50.50/51.50 86.75/88.25 123.00/125.00 (C1osing Sep 14) 1715 16.50/18.00 52.50/54.50 89.00/91.00 125.00/127.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 156.00/158.00 191.00/193.00 226.00/228.00 263.00/265.00 1100 156.00/158.00 190.75/192.75 225.50/227.50 262.50/264.50 1200 156.00/158.00 191.00/193.00 226.00/228.00 263.00/265.00 1300 155.75/157.75 190.75/192.75 225.50/227.50 262.25/264.25 1400 156.00/158.00 191.00/193.00 226.00/228.00 262.50/264.50 1500 156.00/158.00 191.00/193.00 226.00/228.00 263.00/265.00 1600 156.50/158.50 192.25/194.25 227.50/229.50 264.50/266.50 1715 157.00/159.00 192.50/194.50 228.00/230.00 265.50/267.50 (C1osing Sep 14) 1715 158.50/160.50 193.50/195.50 228.50/230.50 265.50/267.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 298.50/300.50 331.50/333.50 364.00/366.00 401.00/403.00 1100 297.50/299.50 330.50/332.50 363.00/365.00 400.00/402.00 1200 298.50/300.50 331.50/333.50 364.00/366.00 401.00/403.00 1300 298.00/300.00 331.25/333.25 363.75/365.75 400.50/402.50 1400 298.00/300.00 331.50/333.50 364.00/366.00 401.00/403.00 1500 298.75/300.75 332.25/334.25 365.00/367.00 402.00/404.00 1600 300.25/302.25 334.00/336.00 366.50/368.50 403.50/405.50 1715 301.50/303.50 335.25/337.25 368.00/370.00 405.00/407.00 (C1osing Sep 14) 1715 301.25/303.25 334.75/336.75 367.50/369.50 404.50/406.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.69% 6.61% 6.55% 6.50% 6.45% 6.41% 1100 6.68% 6.61% 6.54% 6.50% 6.44% 6.40% 1200 6.68% 6.61% 6.54% 6.50% 6.45% 6.41% 1300 6.68% 6.59% 6.53% 6.49% 6.44% 6.40% 1400 6.66% 6.59% 6.54% 6.50% 6.45% 6.41% 1500 6.69% 6.61% 6.55% 6.50% 6.45% 6.41% 1600 6.70% 6.60% 6.56% 6.52% 6.49% 6.46% 1715 6.69% 6.62% 6.57% 6.54% 6.50% 6.47% (C1osing Sep 14) 1715 6.71% 6.63% 6.57% 6.51% 6.47% 6.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.45% 6.45% 6.40% 6.38% 6.36% 6.34% 1100 6.43% 6.43% 6.38% 6.36% 6.34% 6.32% 1200 6.45% 6.44% 6.40% 6.37% 6.35% 6.34% 1300 6.43% 6.43% 6.39% 6.37% 6.35% 6.33% 1400 6.44% 6.43% 6.40% 6.37% 6.35% 6.34% 1500 6.45% 6.45% 6.41% 6.39% 6.37% 6.35% 1600 6.49% 6.49% 6.45% 6.42% 6.40% 6.38% 1715 6.51% 6.52% 6.48% 6.45% 6.43% 6.40% (C1osing Sep 14) 1715 6.46% 6.47% 6.43% 6.40% 6.38% 6.37% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.3625/66.3725 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com