Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/07.50 02.00/03.00 03.00/04.50 05.49% 05.49% 05.49% (Sep 15) 1000 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 02.00/03.00 05.50% 05.50% 05.50% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.00/11.50 46.00/48.00 82.50/84.50 119.00/121.00 1100 10.00/12.00 46.25/48.25 82.75/84.75 119.50/121.50 1200 10.50/12.00 46.50/48.50 83.00/85.00 119.50/121.50 1300 10.50/12.00 46.50/48.50 83.00/85.00 119.50/121.50 1400 10.50/12.00 46.50/48.50 83.25/85.25 120.00/122.00 1500 10.25/11.75 46.25/48.25 83.25/85.25 119.75/121.75 1600 10.25/11.75 46.25/48.25 83.00/85.00 119.50/121.50 1715 10.25/11.75 46.00/48.00 83.25/85.25 120.00/122.00 (C1osing Sep 15) 1715 14.00/15.50 50.50/51.50 86.75/88.25 123.00/125.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 153.00/155.00 188.50/190.50 224.00/226.00 261.50/263.50 1100 153.25/155.25 189.00/191.00 224.50/226.50 261.50/263.50 1200 153.50/155.50 189.00/191.00 224.50/226.50 262.00/264.00 1300 153.50/155.50 189.00/191.00 224.50/226.50 262.00/264.00 1400 154.00/156.00 189.75/191.75 225.25/227.25 262.75/264.75 1500 153.75/155.75 189.50/191.50 225.00/227.00 262.50/264.50 1600 153.50/155.50 189.50/191.50 225.00/227.00 262.50/264.50 1715 154.00/156.00 189.50/191.50 225.00/227.00 262.50/264.50 (C1osing Sep 15) 1715 157.00/159.00 192.50/194.50 228.00/230.00 265.50/267.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 297.50/299.50 331.25/333.25 364.00/366.00 401.00/403.00 1100 297.50/299.50 331.25/333.25 364.00/366.00 401.00/403.00 1200 298.00/300.00 332.00/334.00 365.00/367.00 402.00/404.00 1300 298.00/300.00 332.00/334.00 365.00/367.00 402.00/404.00 1400 299.00/301.00 333.00/335.00 366.00/368.00 403.00/405.00 1500 298.50/300.50 332.50/334.50 365.50/367.50 402.50/404.50 1600 298.50/300.50 332.25/334.25 365.00/367.00 402.00/404.00 1715 298.50/300.50 332.25/334.25 365.00/367.00 402.00/404.00 (C1osing Sep 15) 1715 301.50/303.50 335.25/337.25 368.00/370.00 405.00/407.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.61% 6.56% 6.53% 6.51% 6.47% 6.44% 1100 6.66% 6.58% 6.56% 6.52% 6.49% 6.46% 1200 6.70% 6.60% 6.56% 6.53% 6.49% 6.46% 1300 6.71% 6.61% 6.56% 6.54% 6.49% 6.46% 1400 6.71% 6.63% 6.60% 6.57% 6.52% 6.49% 1500 6.67% 6.62% 6.58% 6.55% 6.51% 6.48% 1600 6.66% 6.60% 6.57% 6.54% 6.51% 6.48% 1715 6.63% 6.61% 6.59% 6.56% 6.51% 6.47% (C1osing Sep 15) 1715 6.69% 6.62% 6.57% 6.54% 6.50% 6.47% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.50% 6.49% 6.46% 6.43% 6.41% 6.38% 1100 6.50% 6.49% 6.46% 6.43% 6.40% 6.38% 1200 6.51% 6.50% 6.47% 6.45% 6.42% 6.40% 1300 6.52% 6.50% 6.47% 6.45% 6.43% 6.40% 1400 6.54% 6.53% 6.50% 6.48% 6.45% 6.42% 1500 6.53% 6.52% 6.49% 6.46% 6.44% 6.41% 1600 6.53% 6.52% 6.48% 6.45% 6.43% 6.40% 1715 6.53% 6.51% 6.48% 6.45% 6.42% 6.40% (C1osing Sep 15) 1715 6.51% 6.52% 6.48% 6.45% 6.43% 6.40% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.4550/66.4650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com