Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50
05.53% 05.53% 05.53%
(Sep 16)
1000 05.00/07.50 02.00/03.00 03.00/04.50
05.49% 05.49% 05.49%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 09.50/10.50 45.50/47.00 82.50/84.00 119.25/120.75
1100 09.50/10.50 45.25/47.25 82.50/84.50 119.50/121.50
1200 09.50/10.50 45.50/47.00 82.50/84.00 119.50/121.50
1300 09.50/10.50 45.50/47.00 82.50/84.00 119.50/121.50
1400 09.00/11.00 45.00/47.00 82.50/84.50 119.25/121.25
1500 09.50/11.00 45.50/47.50 82.50/84.50 119.50/121.50
1600 09.50/10.50 45.50/47.50 82.50/84.50 119.50/121.50
1715 09.50/10.50 45.75/47.25 83.00/84.50 120.00/122.00
(C1osing Sep 16)
1715 10.25/11.75 46.00/48.00 83.25/85.25 120.00/122.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JAN FEB MAR APR
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 153.50/155.50 189.25/191.25 225.00/227.00 262.50/264.50
1100 153.50/155.50 189.50/191.50 225.50/227.50 263.50/265.50
1200 153.50/155.50 189.50/191.50 225.50/227.50 263.50/265.50
1300 153.50/155.50 189.50/191.50 225.50/227.50 263.50/265.50
1400 153.50/155.50 189.75/191.75 225.50/227.50 262.75/264.75
1500 153.50/155.50 189.50/191.50 225.50/227.50 263.50/265.50
1600 153.50/155.50 189.50/191.50 225.50/227.50 264.00/266.00
1715 154.50/156.50 190.50/192.50 226.50/228.50 265.00/267.00
(C1osing Sep 16)
1715 154.00/156.00 189.50/191.50 225.00/227.00 262.50/264.50
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 298.75/300.75 333.00/335.00 366.00/368.00 403.00/405.00
1100 299.50/301.50 333.50/335.50 366.50/368.50 404.00/406.00
1200 300.00/302.00 334.00/336.00 367.00/369.00 404.50/406.50
1300 300.00/302.00 334.50/336.50 367.50/369.50 405.00/407.00
1400 299.25/301.25 333.50/335.50 366.50/368.50 404.00/406.00
1500 300.00/302.00 334.50/336.50 367.50/369.50 405.00/407.00
1600 300.50/302.50 335.00/337.00 368.00/370.00 405.50/407.50
1715 301.50/303.50 336.00/338.00 369.00/371.00 406.50/408.50
(C1osing Sep 16)
1715 298.50/300.50 332.25/334.25 365.00/367.00 402.00/404.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 6.74% 6.68% 6.64% 6.62% 6.58% 6.55%
1100 6.74% 6.70% 6.67% 6.63% 6.59% 6.56%
1200 6.75% 6.69% 6.67% 6.64% 6.60% 6.57%
1300 6.76% 6.70% 6.68% 6.65% 6.61% 6.58%
1400 6.73% 6.71% 6.68% 6.65% 6.62% 6.59%
1500 6.81% 6.72% 6.69% 6.65% 6.61% 6.58%
1600 6.79% 6.72% 6.68% 6.65% 6.61% 6.58%
1715 6.81% 6.75% 6.73% 6.70% 6.66% 6.63%
(C1osing Sep 16)
1715 6.63% 6.61% 6.59% 6.56% 6.51% 6.47%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 6.60% 6.58% 6.55% 6.53% 6.50% 6.47%
1100 6.63% 6.60% 6.57% 6.54% 6.51% 6.49%
1200 6.63% 6.62% 6.58% 6.55% 6.53% 6.50%
1300 6.64% 6.63% 6.60% 6.57% 6.55% 6.52%
1400 6.64% 6.62% 6.59% 6.56% 6.54% 6.51%
1500 6.65% 6.63% 6.60% 6.58% 6.55% 6.52%
1600 6.65% 6.64% 6.61% 6.58% 6.56% 6.53%
1715 6.70% 6.68% 6.65% 6.62% 6.59% 6.56%
(C1osing Sep 16)
1715 6.53% 6.51% 6.48% 6.45% 6.42% 6.40%
---------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.6700/65.6800 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank.