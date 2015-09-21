Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.53% 05.53% 05.53% (Sep 18) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.53% 05.53% 05.53% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.00/09.50 44.50/46.00 81.75/83.75 119.00/121.00 1100 07.75/09.25 44.25/45.75 81.50/83.50 118.50/120.50 1200 08.00/09.50 44.00/46.00 81.50/83.50 118.50/120.50 1300 08.00/09.50 44.50/46.00 81.50/83.50 118.50/120.50 1400 08.25/09.75 44.50/46.50 81.50/83.50 118.50/120.50 1500 08.00/10.00 44.25/46.25 81.25/83.25 118.25/120.25 1600 08.00/09.50 44.25/46.25 81.25/83.25 118.25/120.25 1715 08.25/09.25 44.50/46.00 81.50/83.00 118.50/120.50 (C1osing Sep 18) 1715 09.50/10.50 45.75/47.25 83.00/84.50 120.00/122.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 153.50/155.50 189.50/191.50 225.50/227.50 264.00/266.00 1100 153.00/155.00 189.00/191.00 225.00/227.00 263.50/265.50 1200 153.00/155.00 189.00/191.00 225.00/227.00 263.50/265.50 1300 153.00/155.00 189.00/191.00 225.00/227.00 263.50/265.50 1400 153.00/155.00 189.00/191.00 225.00/227.00 263.50/265.50 1500 152.50/154.50 188.50/190.50 224.50/226.50 263.00/265.00 1600 152.50/154.50 188.50/190.50 224.50/226.50 263.00/265.00 1715 152.50/154.50 188.50/190.50 224.50/226.50 263.00/265.00 (C1osing Sep 18) 1715 154.50/156.50 190.50/192.50 226.50/228.50 265.00/267.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 300.50/302.50 335.00/337.00 368.00/370.00 405.50/407.50 1100 300.00/302.00 334.00/336.00 367.00/369.00 404.50/406.50 1200 300.00/302.00 334.00/336.00 367.00/369.00 404.50/406.50 1300 300.00/302.00 334.00/336.00 367.00/369.00 404.50/406.50 1400 300.00/302.00 334.00/336.00 367.00/369.00 404.50/406.50 1500 299.50/301.50 333.50/335.50 366.50/368.50 404.00/406.00 1600 299.50/301.50 333.75/335.75 366.75/368.75 404.00/406.00 1715 299.50/301.50 333.75/335.75 366.75/368.75 404.00/406.00 (C1osing Sep 18) 1715 301.50/303.50 336.00/338.00 369.00/371.00 406.50/408.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.79% 6.76% 6.73% 6.70% 6.66% 6.62% 1100 6.74% 6.73% 6.70% 6.67% 6.63% 6.60% 1200 6.76% 6.73% 6.70% 6.68% 6.63% 6.60% 1300 6.80% 6.75% 6.71% 6.68% 6.64% 6.61% 1400 6.86% 6.76% 6.72% 6.69% 6.65% 6.62% 1500 6.82% 6.74% 6.70% 6.67% 6.63% 6.60% 1600 6.81% 6.73% 6.70% 6.67% 6.63% 6.60% 1715 6.80% 6.73% 6.71% 6.66% 6.63% 6.60% (C1osing Sep 18) 1715 6.81% 6.75% 6.73% 6.70% 6.66% 6.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.70% 6.68% 6.64% 6.61% 6.58% 6.55% 1100 6.69% 6.66% 6.62% 6.59% 6.56% 6.54% 1200 6.69% 6.66% 6.62% 6.59% 6.56% 6.54% 1300 6.69% 6.67% 6.63% 6.60% 6.57% 6.55% 1400 6.71% 6.68% 6.64% 6.61% 6.58% 6.56% 1500 6.69% 6.67% 6.63% 6.59% 6.57% 6.55% 1600 6.69% 6.67% 6.63% 6.60% 6.57% 6.55% 1715 6.68% 6.66% 6.62% 6.59% 6.56% 6.54% (C1osing Sep 18) 1715 6.70% 6.68% 6.65% 6.62% 6.59% 6.56% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.7200/65.7300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com