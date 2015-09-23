Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.57% 05.57% 05.57% (Sep 21) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.53% 05.53% 05.53% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.00/08.50 43.00/45.00 80.00/82.00 117.00/119.00 1100 07.25/08.25 43.50/44.50 80.50/81.50 117.50/118.50 1200 07.00/08.50 43.00/45.00 80.00/82.00 117.00/119.00 1300 07.00/08.50 43.00/45.00 80.00/82.00 117.00/119.00 1400 07.00/08.50 43.00/45.00 80.00/82.00 117.00/119.00 1500 07.25/08.25 43.00/45.00 80.00/82.00 117.00/119.00 1600 07.00/08.50 43.00/45.00 80.00/82.00 117.00/119.00 1715 07.00/08.50 43.00/45.00 80.00/82.00 117.00/119.00 (C1osing Sep 21) 1715 08.25/09.25 44.50/46.00 81.50/83.00 118.50/120.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 151.00/153.00 187.00/189.00 223.00/225.00 261.50/263.50 1100 151.50/153.50 187.50/189.50 223.50/225.50 262.00/264.00 1200 151.50/153.50 187.50/189.50 223.50/225.50 262.00/264.00 1300 151.50/153.50 187.50/189.50 223.50/225.50 262.00/264.00 1400 151.50/153.50 187.75/189.75 224.00/226.00 263.00/265.00 1500 151.50/153.50 187.75/189.75 223.75/225.75 262.75/264.75 1600 151.50/153.50 187.75/189.70 224.00/226.00 263.00/265.00 1715 151.50/153.50 187.75/189.75 224.00/226.00 263.00/265.00 (C1osing Sep 21) 1715 152.50/154.50 188.50/190.50 224.50/226.50 263.00/265.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 298.00/300.00 332.00/334.00 365.00/367.00 402.50/404.50 1100 298.50/300.50 332.75/334.75 365.75/367.75 403.00/405.00 1200 298.50/300.50 333.00/335.00 366.00/368.00 403.50/405.50 1300 298.50/300.50 333.00/335.00 366.00/368.00 403.50/405.50 1400 299.50/301.50 334.00/336.00 367.00/369.00 404.50/406.50 1500 299.25/301.25 333.75/335.75 367.00/369.00 404.50/406.50 1600 299.50/301.50 334.00/336.00 367.00/369.00 404.50/406.50 1715 299.50/301.50 334.00/336.00 367.00/369.00 404.50/406.50 (C1osing Sep 21) 1715 299.50/301.50 333.75/335.75 366.75/368.75 404.00/406.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.81% 6.74% 6.70% 6.67% 6.63% 6.60% 1100 6.81% 6.73% 6.70% 6.68% 6.64% 6.61% 1200 6.81% 6.73% 6.70% 6.68% 6.64% 6.61% 1300 6.81% 6.73% 6.70% 6.68% 6.64% 6.61% 1400 6.79% 6.72% 6.69% 6.67% 6.64% 6.61% 1500 6.78% 6.71% 6.68% 6.66% 6.63% 6.60% 1600 6.78% 6.70% 6.67% 6.65% 6.62% 6.60% 1715 6.78% 6.71% 6.67% 6.65% 6.62% 6.60% (C1osing Sep 21) 1715 6.80% 6.73% 6.71% 6.66% 6.63% 6.60% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.69% 6.67% 6.63% 6.60% 6.57% 6.55% 1100 6.70% 6.67% 6.64% 6.61% 6.58% 6.55% 1200 6.70% 6.67% 6.64% 6.61% 6.58% 6.56% 1300 6.70% 6.67% 6.64% 6.61% 6.58% 6.56% 1400 6.71% 6.68% 6.65% 6.61% 6.59% 6.56% 1500 6.69% 6.67% 6.63% 6.60% 6.58% 6.55% 1600 6.69% 6.66% 6.63% 6.60% 6.57% 6.54% 1715 6.70% 6.67% 6.63% 6.60% 6.57% 6.55% (C1osing Sep 21) 1715 6.68% 6.66% 6.62% 6.59% 6.56% 6.54% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.8750/65.8850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com