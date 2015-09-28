Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.25/07.25 04.25/05.75 01.00/01.50 05.79% 05.86% 05.52% (Sep 23) 1000 05.00/07.00 01.00/01.50 04.00/05.50 05.53% 05.53% 05.53% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.00/01.50 37.00/38.50 74.00/75.50 111.00/113.00 1100 01.00/02.00 37.00/39.00 74.00/76.00 111.00/113.00 1200 01.00/02.00 37.00/38.50 74.00/76.00 111.00/113.00 1300 00.75/01.75 36.50/38.50 73.50/75.50 110.50/112.50 1400 00.75/01.75 36.75/38.75 73.75/75.75 110.75/112.75 1500 00.50/02.00 36.25/38.25 73.25/75.25 110.25/112.25 1600 00.75/01.75 36.50/38.50 73.50/75.50 110.50/112.50 1715 00.75/01.75 36.50/38.00 73.50/75.00 110.50/112.50 (C1osing Sep 23) 1715 02.00/03.00 38.00/40.00 75.00/77.00 112.00/114.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 145.50/147.50 181.50/183.50 217.50/219.50 256.50/258.50 1100 145.50/147.50 181.50/183.50 217.50/219.50 256.50/258.50 1200 145.50/147.50 181.75/183.75 217.75/219.75 256.75/258.75 1300 145.00/147.00 181.25/183.25 217.50/219.50 256.50/258.50 1400 145.00/147.00 181.25/183.25 217.50/219.50 256.50/258.50 1500 144.75/146.75 181.00/183.00 217.00/219.00 256.00/258.00 1600 145.00/147.00 181.00/183.00 217.00/219.00 256.00/258.00 1715 145.00/147.00 181.00/183.00 217.00/219.00 256.00/258.00 (C1osing Sep 23) 1715 146.50/148.50 182.75/184.75 219.00/221.00 258.00/260.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 293.00/295.00 327.50/329.50 360.50/362.50 398.00/400.00 1100 293.25/295.25 327.50/329.50 360.50/362.50 398.00/400.00 1200 293.50/295.50 328.00/330.00 361.00/363.00 398.50/400.50 1300 293.00/295.00 327.50/329.50 360.50/362.50 398.00/400.00 1400 293.00/295.00 327.50/329.50 360.50/362.50 398.00/400.00 1500 292.50/294.50 327.00/329.00 360.00/362.00 397.50/399.50 1600 292.50/294.50 327.00/329.00 360.00/362.00 397.50/399.50 1715 292.50/294.50 327.00/329.00 360.00/362.00 397.50/399.50 (C1osing Sep 23) 1715 294.75/296.75 329.25/331.25 362.50/364.50 400.00/402.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.72% 6.65% 6.64% 6.62% 6.58% 6.55% 1100 6.77% 6.68% 6.65% 6.63% 6.59% 6.56% 1200 6.73% 6.68% 6.65% 6.63% 6.60% 6.57% 1300 6.67% 6.63% 6.61% 6.60% 6.57% 6.55% 1400 6.72% 6.66% 6.63% 6.61% 6.58% 6.56% 1500 6.64% 6.61% 6.61% 6.60% 6.57% 6.54% 1600 6.68% 6.63% 6.62% 6.60% 6.56% 6.54% 1715 6.63% 6.61% 6.61% 6.60% 6.56% 6.54% (C1osing Sep 23) 1715 6.74% 6.67% 6.65% 6.63% 6.60% 6.58% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.67% 6.62% 6.59% 6.56% 6.53% 6.51% 1100 6.68% 6.63% 6.60% 6.57% 6.54% 6.52% 1200 6.68% 6.64% 6.61% 6.58% 6.55% 6.53% 1300 6.67% 6.62% 6.59% 6.56% 6.53% 6.51% 1400 6.67% 6.62% 6.60% 6.56% 6.54% 6.52% 1500 6.66% 6.61% 6.59% 6.56% 6.53% 6.51% 1600 6.66% 6.61% 6.58% 6.55% 6.53% 6.51% 1715 6.66% 6.61% 6.58% 6.55% 6.53% 6.51% (C1osing Sep 23) 1715 6.69% 6.65% 6.62% 6.59% 6.56% 6.54% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.1550/66.1650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com