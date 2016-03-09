Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.43% 05.43% 05.43% (Mar 4) 1000 05.00/07.00 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 05.42% 05.42% 05.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 29.00/30.00 73.00/75.00 112.50/114.50 149.00/151.00 1100 28.75/30.75 74.00/76.00 113.75/115.75 150.25/152.25 1200 29.00/30.00 74.25/75.75 114.00/116.00 150.50/152.50 1300 29.25/31.25 74.75/76.75 114.50/116.50 151.50/153.50 1400 29.50/30.75 76.00/78.00 116.00/118.00 153.50/155.50 1500 29.00/31.00 75.50/77.50 115.75/117.75 153.00/155.00 1600 29.50/30.75 75.50/77.50 115.50/117.50 153.00/155.00 1715 28.50/30.50 75.25/77.25 115.50/117.50 153.00/155.00 (C1osing Mar 4) 1715 29.50/31.50 74.00/76.00 113.75/115.75 150.00/152.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 184.50/186.50 224.50/226.50 261.50/263.50 296.00/298.00 1100 185.50/187.50 225.50/227.50 262.00/264.00 296.00/298.00 1200 186.25/188.25 226.75/228.75 263.25/265.25 297.25/299.25 1300 187.00/189.00 227.00/229.00 264.00/266.00 298.00/300.00 1400 190.00/192.00 230.25/232.25 267.00/269.00 301.00/303.00 1500 189.50/191.50 230.00/232.00 266.50/268.50 300.50/302.50 1600 189.25/191.25 229.50/231.50 266.00/268.00 300.00/302.00 1715 189.00/191.00 229.50/231.50 266.00/268.00 300.00/302.00 (C1osing Mar 4) 1715 185.50/187.50 225.25/227.25 261.50/263.50 295.50/297.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 335.50/337.50 368.00/370.00 402.25/404.25 432.00/434.00 1100 335.50/337.50 367.50/369.50 401.50/403.50 431.00/433.00 1200 336.50/338.50 368.75/370.75 402.75/404.75 432.00/434.00 1300 337.50/339.50 369.50/371.50 403.00/405.00 432.50/434.50 1400 340.50/342.50 372.75/374.75 406.50/408.50 436.00/438.00 1500 340.50/342.50 372.50/374.50 406.50/408.50 436.00/438.00 1600 339.50/341.50 371.50/373.50 405.25/407.25 434.50/436.50 1715 339.50/341.50 371.50/373.50 405.50/407.50 435.00/437.00 (C1osing Mar 4) 1715 334.50/336.50 366.50/368.50 400.50/402.50 430.00/432.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.86% 7.79% 7.41% 7.21% 7.09% 7.01% 1100 7.95% 7.88% 7.48% 7.26% 7.12% 7.03% 1200 7.92% 7.89% 7.49% 7.27% 7.16% 7.06% 1300 8.04% 7.94% 7.52% 7.31% 7.17% 7.07% 1400 8.11% 8.06% 7.63% 7.41% 7.28% 7.16% 1500 8.06% 8.02% 7.60% 7.39% 7.26% 7.15% 1600 8.08% 8.01% 7.60% 7.39% 7.25% 7.14% 1715 8.00% 8.00% 7.60% 7.39% 7.25% 7.14% (C1osing Mar 4) 1715 7.81% 7.80% 7.43% 7.22% 7.10% 7.01% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.96% 6.92% 6.84% 6.75% 6.66% 6.59% 1100 6.97% 6.92% 6.83% 6.74% 6.65% 6.58% 1200 6.99% 6.94% 6.85% 6.76% 6.66% 6.59% 1300 7.01% 6.95% 6.86% 6.76% 6.66% 6.59% 1400 7.08% 7.02% 6.93% 6.82% 6.72% 6.64% 1500 7.07% 7.01% 6.92% 6.82% 6.72% 6.64% 1600 7.06% 7.00% 6.90% 6.80% 6.70% 6.62% 1715 7.06% 7.00% 6.91% 6.80% 6.71% 6.63% (C1osing Mar 4) 1715 6.95% 6.90% 6.83% 6.72% 6.64% 6.56% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.3500/67.3600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com