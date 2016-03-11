Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.20/06.00 01.30/01.50 03.90/04.50 07.06% 07.06% 07.06% (Mar 9) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 05.95% 05.95% 05.95% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.25/25.50 72.25/74.25 113.75/115.75 152.50/154.50 1100 23.75/24.75 71.50/73.50 112.50/114.50 151.00/153.00 1200 23.25/25.25 70.75/72.75 112.25/114.25 150.75/152.75 1300 23.75/24.75 71.50/73.50 112.50/114.50 151.00/153.00 1400 24.00/25.00 71.50/73.50 113.00/115.00 151.75/153.75 1500 23.75/25.75 71.50/73.50 113.00/115.00 151.50/153.50 1600 23.00/25.00 70.00/72.00 111.00/113.00 149.00/151.00 1715 23.50/25.50 70.50/72.50 111.50/113.50 149.50/151.50 (C1osing Mar 9) 1715 28.25/30.25 76.75/78.75 118.00/120.00 157.00/159.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 190.25/192.25 232.00/234.00 269.75/271.75 304.50/306.50 1100 188.50/190.50 229.50/231.50 267.50/269.50 302.50/304.50 1200 188.00/190.00 229.00/231.00 267.00/269.00 302.00/304.00 1300 188.50/190.50 229.50/231.50 267.50/269.50 302.50/304.50 1400 189.50/191.50 231.00/233.00 269.50/271.50 304.50/306.50 1500 188.75/190.75 230.50/232.50 268.25/270.25 303.00/305.00 1600 186.00/188.00 227.00/229.00 264.50/266.50 299.00/301.00 1715 186.50/188.50 227.50/229.50 265.50/267.50 300.50/302.50 (C1osing Mar 9) 1715 195.00/197.00 236.00/238.00 274.00/276.00 309.00/311.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 344.50/346.50 376.50/378.50 410.00/412.00 439.00/441.00 1100 343.00/345.00 375.00/377.00 409.00/411.00 437.00/439.00 1200 341.50/343.50 373.75/375.75 407.00/409.00 436.00/438.00 1300 342.00/344.00 374.50/376.50 408.50/410.50 437.50/439.50 1400 344.50/346.50 376.50/378.50 410.00/412.00 439.00/441.00 1500 342.50/344.50 374.50/376.50 408.00/410.00 437.00/439.00 1600 338.00/340.00 369.50/371.50 402.50/404.50 431.50/433.50 1715 339.50/341.50 371.50/373.50 405.00/407.00 434.00/436.00 (C1osing Mar 9) 1715 349.00/351.00 381.00/383.00 414.50/416.50 443.50/445.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.52% 8.22% 7.85% 7.65% 7.50% 7.40% 1100 8.42% 8.14% 7.77% 7.58% 7.44% 7.34% 1200 8.36% 8.10% 7.76% 7.57% 7.42% 7.33% 1300 8.42% 8.14% 7.77% 7.58% 7.43% 7.34% 1400 8.44% 8.16% 7.81% 7.62% 7.48% 7.39% 1500 8.46% 8.17% 7.81% 7.61% 7.47% 7.37% 1600 8.26% 8.01% 7.67% 7.48% 7.35% 7.26% 1715 8.35% 8.06% 7.70% 7.51% 7.37% 7.28% (C1osing Mar 9) 1715 8.35% 8.30% 7.85% 7.67% 7.53% 7.40% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.32% 7.23% 7.12% 6.97% 6.86% 6.76% 1100 7.27% 7.20% 7.10% 6.96% 6.84% 6.75% 1200 7.26% 7.18% 7.08% 6.93% 6.82% 6.74% 1300 7.27% 7.19% 7.08% 6.94% 6.84% 6.75% 1400 7.32% 7.24% 7.13% 6.98% 6.87% 6.78% 1500 7.29% 7.21% 7.10% 6.95% 6.84% 6.75% 1600 7.19% 7.10% 7.00% 6.85% 6.75% 6.66% 1715 7.22% 7.14% 7.03% 6.89% 6.79% 6.70% (C1osing Mar 9) 1715 7.32% 7.24% 7.13% 7.00% 6.87% 6.77% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.0650/67.0750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com