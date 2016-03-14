Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.40/06.40 03.30/04.80 01.10/01.60 06.00% 06.00% 06.00% (Mar 10) 1000 05.20/06.00 01.30/01.50 03.90/04.50 07.06% 07.06% 07.06% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.50/23.50 67.50/69.50 108.00/110.00 145.50/147.50 1100 21.50/23.00 68.50/70.50 109.00/111.00 146.00/148.00 1200 21.50/23.00 69.00/71.00 110.50/112.50 148.00/150.00 1300 22.00/24.00 69.50/71.50 111.00/113.00 149.00/151.00 1400 21.50/23.00 70.00/72.00 111.50/113.50 149.50/151.50 1500 21.50/23.00 70.00/72.00 111.50/113.50 149.50/151.50 1600 21.50/23.00 70.00/72.00 111.50/113.50 149.50/151.50 1715 21.50/23.00 70.00/72.00 111.50/113.50 149.00/151.00 (C1osing Mar 10) 1715 23.50/25.50 70.50/72.50 111.50/113.50 149.50/151.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 182.00/184.00 222.50/224.50 260.00/262.00 294.50/296.50 1100 182.00/184.00 222.50/224.50 260.00/262.00 294.50/296.50 1200 184.50/186.50 225.50/227.50 264.00/266.00 299.00/301.00 1300 186.00/188.00 227.00/229.00 265.50/267.50 300.50/302.50 1400 186.50/188.50 227.00/229.00 265.50/267.50 300.50/302.50 1500 186.50/188.50 227.50/229.50 266.00/268.00 301.50/303.50 1600 186.50/188.50 227.50/229.50 266.00/268.00 301.00/303.00 1715 185.50/187.50 226.50/228.50 265.00/267.00 300.00/302.00 (C1osing Mar 10) 1715 186.50/188.50 227.50/229.50 265.50/267.50 300.50/302.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 333.50/335.50 365.50/367.50 399.00/401.00 428.00/430.00 1100 333.50/335.50 365.50/367.50 398.50/400.50 427.50/429.50 1200 338.00/340.00 370.00/372.00 403.00/405.00 432.00/434.00 1300 340.00/342.00 372.50/374.50 405.50/407.50 434.50/436.50 1400 340.00/342.00 372.50/374.50 405.50/407.50 434.50/436.50 1500 341.00/343.00 373.50/375.50 407.00/409.00 436.00/438.00 1600 340.50/342.50 373.00/375.00 406.00/408.00 435.00/437.00 1715 340.00/342.00 372.50/374.50 405.50/407.50 434.50/436.50 (C1osing Mar 10) 1715 339.50/341.50 371.50/373.50 405.00/407.00 434.00/436.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.18% 7.91% 7.57% 7.39% 7.26% 7.18% 1100 8.26% 8.00% 7.61% 7.39% 7.25% 7.17% 1200 8.30% 8.08% 7.70% 7.49% 7.34% 7.27% 1300 8.40% 8.12% 7.75% 7.54% 7.40% 7.31% 1400 8.39% 8.16% 7.77% 7.56% 7.40% 7.30% 1500 8.39% 8.15% 7.77% 7.55% 7.40% 7.32% 1600 8.40% 8.16% 7.77% 7.56% 7.41% 7.32% 1715 8.41% 8.17% 7.77% 7.54% 7.38% 7.30% (C1osing Mar 10) 1715 8.35% 8.06% 7.70% 7.51% 7.37% 7.28% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.11% 7.05% 6.95% 6.82% 6.72% 6.64% 1100 7.11% 7.04% 6.94% 6.81% 6.71% 6.62% 1200 7.21% 7.13% 7.02% 6.88% 6.77% 6.68% 1300 7.25% 7.18% 7.07% 6.93% 6.81% 6.72% 1400 7.24% 7.17% 7.06% 6.92% 6.81% 6.72% 1500 7.26% 7.19% 7.08% 6.94% 6.83% 6.74% 1600 7.26% 7.18% 7.08% 6.93% 6.82% 6.73% 1715 7.24% 7.17% 7.07% 6.93% 6.82% 6.73% (C1osing Mar 10) 1715 7.22% 7.14% 7.03% 6.89% 6.79% 6.70% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.0400/67.0500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com