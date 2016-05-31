Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 01.00/01.50 N/A N/A 05.42% (May 27) 1000 04.00/05.00 04.00/05.00 N/A 05.44% 05.44% N/A --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 33.00/35.00 67.00/69.00 105.00/107.00 140.25/142.25 1100 33.00/34.50 66.50/68.50 104.50/106.50 139.00/141.00 1200 33.00/35.00 66.00/68.00 104.00/106.00 138.50/140.50 1300 33.00/34.50 66.00/68.00 104.00/106.00 138.50/140.50 1400 33.25/34.75 66.75/68.75 104.75/106.75 139.00/141.00 1500 33.00/34.50 66.50/68.50 104.50/106.50 138.50/140.50 1600 33.00/34.50 66.50/68.50 104.50/106.50 138.50/140.50 1715 33.00/34.50 66.50/68.50 104.50/106.50 138.50/140.50 (Closing May 27) 1715 34.50/36.00 68.50/70.50 107.00/109.00 141.50/143.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 172.00/174.00 209.00/211.00 239.50/241.50 272.00/274.00 1100 170.50/172.50 207.25/209.20 238.00/240.00 270.50/272.50 1200 170.00/172.00 206.25/208.25 236.50/238.50 269.25/271.25 1300 170.00/172.00 206.00/208.00 236.50/238.50 269.00/271.00 1400 170.00/172.00 206.00/208.00 236.25/238.25 268.50/270.50 1500 169.50/171.50 206.00/208.00 236.50/238.50 269.00/271.00 1600 170.00/172.00 206.50/208.50 237.00/239.00 269.50/271.50 1715 170.00/172.00 206.00/208.00 236.50/238.50 269.00/271.00 (C1osing May 27) 1715 173.50/175.50 210.50/212.50 241.50/243.50 274.50/276.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 300.75/302.75 332.50/334.50 367.25/369.25 400.50/402.50 1100 299.00/301.00 330.50/332.50 365.00/367.00 398.50/400.50 1200 297.00/299.00 329.00/331.00 363.25/365.25 397.00/399.00 1300 297.50/299.50 328.50/330.50 363.00/365.00 396.50/398.50 1400 297.00/299.00 328.50/330.50 363.25/365.25 396.50/398.50 1500 297.50/299.50 329.00/331.00 363.50/365.50 397.00/399.00 1600 298.00/300.00 329.50/331.50 364.00/366.00 397.50/399.50 1715 297.50/299.50 329.00/331.00 363.50/365.50 397.00/399.00 (C1osing May 27) 1715 303.50/305.50 335.50/337.50 370.50/372.50 404.50/406.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.35% 6.35% 6.31% 6.32% 6.29% 6.25% 1100 6.31% 6.31% 6.28% 6.27% 6.23% 6.20% 1200 6.35% 6.26% 6.25% 6.24% 6.21% 6.17% 1300 6.31% 6.26% 6.26% 6.25% 6.22% 6.16% 1400 6.36% 6.33% 6.30% 6.27% 6.22% 6.17% 1500 6.32% 6.31% 6.29% 6.25% 6.20% 6.17% 1600 6.32% 6.32% 6.30% 6.26% 6.23% 6.19% 1715 6.32% 6.32% 6.30% 6.26% 6.23% 6.18% (C1osing May 27) 1715 6.40% 6.41% 6.39% 6.36% 6.33% 6.29% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.14% 6.06% 6.01% 5.97% 6.02% 5.98% 1100 6.10% 6.03% 5.98% 5.94% 5.99% 5.95% 1200 6.06% 6.00% 5.94% 5.91% 5.96% 5.92% 1300 6.06% 6.00% 5.95% 5.90% 5.96% 5.92% 1400 6.06% 5.99% 5.94% 5.91% 5.96% 5.92% 1500 6.07% 6.00% 5.95% 5.92% 5.97% 5.93% 1600 6.09% 6.02% 5.97% 5.93% 5.98% 5.94% 1715 6.08% 6.01% 5.96% 5.93% 5.98% 5.94% (C1osing May 27) 1715 6.20% 6.12% 6.07% 6.03% 6.09% 6.05% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.1600/67.1700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com