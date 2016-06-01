Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.44% 05.44% 05.44% (May 30) 1000 N/A N/A 01.00/01.50 N/A N/A 05.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 32.00/33.50 65.50/67.50 103.50/105.50 137.50/139.50 1100 32.00/33.50 65.50/67.50 103.50/105.50 137.50/139.50 1200 32.00/33.50 65.50/67.50 103.50/105.50 137.50/139.50 1300 32.00/33.50 65.50/67.50 103.00/105.00 137.00/139.00 1400 32.00/34.00 65.50/67.50 103.00/105.00 137.00/139.00 1500 32.00/33.50 65.50/67.50 103.00/105.00 137.00/139.00 1600 31.75/33.25 65.25/67.25 103.00/105.00 136.75/138.75 1715 31.50/33.00 65.00/67.00 103.00/105.00 137.00/139.00 (Closing May 30) 1715 33.00/34.50 66.50/68.50 104.50/106.50 138.50/140.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 168.50/170.50 204.50/206.50 235.00/237.00 267.50/269.50 1100 168.50/170.50 204.50/206.50 235.00/237.00 267.50/269.50 1200 168.75/170.75 205.00/207.00 235.50/237.50 268.00/270.00 1300 168.00/170.00 204.00/206.00 234.00/236.00 266.00/268.00 1400 168.00/170.00 204.00/206.00 234.25/236.25 266.25/268.25 1500 168.00/170.00 204.00/206.00 234.50/236.50 266.50/268.50 1600 168.00/170.00 204.00/206.00 234.50/236.50 266.25/268.20 1715 168.00/170.00 204.50/206.50 235.00/237.00 267.00/269.00 (C1osing May 30) 1715 170.00/172.00 206.00/208.00 236.50/238.50 269.00/271.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 296.00/298.00 327.50/329.50 362.00/364.00 395.50/397.50 1100 296.00/298.00 327.50/329.50 362.00/364.00 395.50/397.50 1200 296.50/298.50 327.50/329.50 362.00/364.00 395.50/397.50 1300 294.00/296.00 325.00/327.00 359.50/361.50 392.50/394.50 1400 294.25/296.25 325.25/327.25 359.50/361.50 392.50/394.50 1500 294.50/296.50 325.50/327.50 360.00/362.00 393.00/395.00 1600 294.00/296.00 325.00/327.00 359.50/361.50 392.50/394.50 1715 295.00/297.00 326.00/328.00 360.50/362.50 393.50/395.50 (C1osing May 30) 1715 297.50/299.50 329.00/331.00 363.50/365.50 397.00/399.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.35% 6.34% 6.31% 6.27% 6.22% 6.17% 1100 6.35% 6.33% 6.30% 6.26% 6.21% 6.16% 1200 6.35% 6.33% 6.30% 6.26% 6.22% 6.18% 1300 6.35% 6.32% 6.27% 6.24% 6.19% 6.14% 1400 6.38% 6.32% 6.27% 6.24% 6.19% 6.14% 1500 6.35% 6.33% 6.27% 6.24% 6.19% 6.14% 1600 6.31% 6.31% 6.27% 6.23% 6.19% 6.14% 1715 6.26% 6.28% 6.27% 6.23% 6.19% 6.15% (C1osing May 30) 1715 6.32% 6.32% 6.30% 6.26% 6.23% 6.18% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.07% 6.00% 5.96% 5.92% 5.97% 5.94% 1100 6.06% 6.00% 5.95% 5.91% 5.97% 5.93% 1200 6.08% 6.01% 5.96% 5.92% 5.97% 5.93% 1300 6.04% 5.96% 5.91% 5.87% 5.93% 5.88% 1400 6.04% 5.96% 5.91% 5.87% 5.92% 5.88% 1500 6.05% 5.97% 5.92% 5.88% 5.94% 5.89% 1600 6.05% 5.97% 5.91% 5.87% 5.93% 5.88% 1715 6.06% 5.98% 5.92% 5.88% 5.94% 5.89% (C1osing May 30) 1715 6.08% 6.01% 5.96% 5.93% 5.98% 5.94% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.2600/67.2700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com