Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.44% 05.44% 05.44% (May 31) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.44% 05.44% 05.44% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.50/32.00 64.00/66.00 102.00/104.00 136.00/138.00 1100 30.50/32.00 63.50/65.50 101.50/103.50 135.50/137.50 1200 30.50/32.00 63.50/65.50 101.50/103.50 135.50/137.50 1300 30.50/32.50 63.50/65.50 101.50/103.50 135.50/137.50 1400 30.50/32.50 64.00/66.00 102.00/104.00 136.00/138.00 1500 30.50/32.00 64.00/66.00 102.50/104.50 136.50/138.50 1600 31.00/32.50 64.50/66.50 103.00/105.00 137.00/139.00 1715 30.50/32.00 64.00/66.00 102.50/104.50 136.50/138.50 (Closing May 31) 1715 31.50/33.00 65.00/67.00 103.00/105.00 137.00/139.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 167.00/169.00 203.00/205.00 233.50/235.50 265.50/267.50 1100 166.50/168.50 202.50/204.50 233.00/235.00 265.00/267.00 1200 166.50/168.50 203.00/205.00 233.50/235.50 265.50/267.50 1300 166.50/168.50 202.50/204.50 233.00/235.00 265.00/267.00 1400 167.00/169.00 203.50/205.50 234.00/236.00 266.50/268.50 1500 167.50/169.50 204.00/206.00 235.00/237.00 267.50/269.50 1600 168.00/170.00 204.50/206.50 236.00/238.00 269.00/271.00 1715 167.50/169.50 204.00/206.00 235.50/237.50 268.50/270.50 (C1osing May 31) 1715 168.00/170.00 204.50/206.50 235.00/237.00 267.00/269.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 293.50/295.50 324.50/326.50 359.00/361.00 392.00/394.00 1100 293.00/295.00 324.00/326.00 358.50/360.50 391.50/393.50 1200 293.50/295.50 324.50/326.50 359.00/361.00 392.00/394.00 1300 293.00/295.00 324.00/326.00 358.50/360.50 391.50/393.50 1400 294.50/296.50 326.00/328.00 360.50/362.50 393.50/395.50 1500 296.00/298.00 327.50/329.50 362.00/364.00 395.00/397.00 1600 297.50/299.50 329.00/331.00 364.00/366.00 397.00/399.00 1715 296.75/298.75 328.00/330.00 362.50/364.50 395.50/397.50 (C1osing May 31) 1715 295.00/297.00 326.00/328.00 360.50/362.50 393.50/395.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.30% 6.31% 6.28% 6.25% 6.20% 6.14% 1100 6.28% 6.26% 6.25% 6.23% 6.18% 6.13% 1200 6.26% 6.24% 6.23% 6.21% 6.17% 6.12% 1300 6.30% 6.24% 6.23% 6.21% 6.16% 6.11% 1400 6.31% 6.29% 6.26% 6.23% 6.19% 6.14% 1500 6.27% 6.29% 6.29% 6.25% 6.20% 6.15% 1600 6.36% 6.33% 6.31% 6.27% 6.21% 6.17% 1715 6.27% 6.28% 6.28% 6.25% 6.19% 6.15% (C1osing May 31) 1715 6.26% 6.28% 6.27% 6.23% 6.19% 6.15% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.06% 5.98% 5.92% 5.89% 5.94% 5.90% 1100 6.05% 5.97% 5.91% 5.88% 5.93% 5.89% 1200 6.04% 5.96% 5.91% 5.87% 5.92% 5.88% 1300 6.03% 5.95% 5.89% 5.86% 5.91% 5.87% 1400 6.05% 5.98% 5.93% 5.89% 5.95% 5.90% 1500 6.07% 6.00% 5.95% 5.92% 5.96% 5.91% 1600 6.10% 6.03% 5.98% 5.94% 6.00% 5.94% 1715 6.08% 6.02% 5.96% 5.92% 5.97% 5.92% (C1osing May 31) 1715 6.06% 5.98% 5.92% 5.88% 5.94% 5.89% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.4450/67.4550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com