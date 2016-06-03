Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.42% 05.42% 05.42% (Jun 1) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.44% 05.44% 05.44% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 26.50/28.00 60.00/62.00 98.50/100.50 132.50/134.50 1100 27.00/28.50 60.50/62.50 98.50/100.50 132.75/134.75 1200 27.00/28.50 60.50/62.50 99.00/101.00 133.00/135.00 1300 27.00/28.50 61.00/63.00 99.00/101.00 133.00/135.00 1400 27.25/29.25 60.75/62.75 99.00/101.00 133.50/135.50 1500 27.00/28.50 60.50/62.50 98.50/100.50 132.50/134.50 1600 27.00/28.50 60.50/62.50 98.75/100.75 133.00/135.00 1715 27.00/28.50 60.50/62.50 98.75/100.75 133.00/135.00 (Closing Jun 1) 1715 30.50/32.00 64.00/66.00 102.50/104.50 136.50/138.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 163.50/165.50 199.50/201.50 230.50/232.50 263.50/265.50 1100 163.50/165.50 200.25/202.25 231.00/233.00 264.00/266.00 1200 164.00/166.00 200.50/202.50 231.50/233.50 264.50/266.50 1300 164.00/166.00 201.00/203.00 232.50/234.50 265.50/267.50 1400 164.75/166.75 201.25/203.25 232.50/234.50 265.00/267.00 1500 163.50/165.50 200.00/202.00 231.00/233.00 264.00/266.00 1600 164.00/166.00 200.00/202.00 231.50/233.50 264.50/266.50 1715 164.00/166.00 200.50/202.50 232.00/234.00 265.00/267.00 (C1osing Jun 1) 1715 167.50/169.50 204.00/206.00 235.50/237.50 268.50/270.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 291.50/293.50 322.50/324.50 357.00/359.00 390.00/392.00 1100 292.00/294.00 323.00/325.00 358.00/360.00 390.50/392.50 1200 292.50/294.50 323.50/325.50 358.00/360.00 391.00/393.00 1300 293.50/295.50 324.50/326.50 359.25/361.20 392.50/394.50 1400 293.25/295.25 324.50/326.50 358.75/360.75 392.00/394.00 1500 292.00/294.00 323.00/325.00 357.50/359.50 390.50/392.50 1600 292.50/294.50 323.50/325.50 358.00/360.00 391.00/393.00 1715 293.25/295.25 324.50/326.50 359.00/361.00 392.00/394.00 (C1osing Jun 1) 1715 296.75/298.75 328.00/330.00 362.50/364.50 395.50/397.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.19% 6.25% 6.26% 6.23% 6.18% 6.12% 1100 6.28% 6.29% 6.27% 6.24% 6.19% 6.15% 1200 6.28% 6.30% 6.30% 6.26% 6.20% 6.16% 1300 6.31% 6.34% 6.30% 6.26% 6.21% 6.18% 1400 6.36% 6.32% 6.30% 6.28% 6.23% 6.18% 1500 6.28% 6.29% 6.27% 6.23% 6.18% 6.14% 1600 6.28% 6.29% 6.29% 6.25% 6.20% 6.15% 1715 6.28% 6.29% 6.28% 6.25% 6.20% 6.16% (C1osing Jun 1) 1715 6.27% 6.28% 6.28% 6.25% 6.19% 6.15% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.05% 5.99% 5.93% 5.90% 5.94% 5.90% 1100 6.07% 6.00% 5.94% 5.92% 5.96% 5.91% 1200 6.08% 6.01% 5.95% 5.93% 5.96% 5.92% 1300 6.11% 6.04% 5.98% 5.95% 5.98% 5.94% 1400 6.10% 6.02% 5.97% 5.94% 5.97% 5.93% 1500 6.06% 6.00% 5.94% 5.91% 5.95% 5.91% 1600 6.08% 6.01% 5.95% 5.92% 5.96% 5.92% 1715 6.09% 6.02% 5.97% 5.94% 5.97% 5.93% (C1osing Jun 1) 1715 6.08% 6.02% 5.96% 5.92% 5.97% 5.92% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.2900/67.3000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com