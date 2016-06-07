Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.80 01.00/01.40 01.00/01.40 05.45% 05.45% 05.45% (Jun 3) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.43% 05.43% 05.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.50/25.50 58.00/60.00 96.50/98.50 131.00/133.00 1100 24.50/26.00 58.00/60.00 96.50/98.50 131.00/133.00 1200 24.25/25.75 57.50/59.50 96.00/98.00 130.50/132.50 1300 24.50/26.50 58.00/60.00 96.00/98.00 130.50/132.50 1400 24.25/25.75 57.50/59.50 96.00/98.00 130.50/132.50 1500 24.50/26.50 58.00/60.00 96.00/98.00 130.50/132.50 1600 24.25/25.75 57.50/59.50 96.00/98.00 130.50/132.50 1715 24.25/25.75 57.50/59.50 96.00/98.00 130.50/132.50 (Closing Jun 3) 1715 25.50/27.00 59.00/61.00 97.50/99.50 132.00/134.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 162.00/164.00 199.00/201.00 231.00/233.00 264.00/266.00 1100 162.00/164.00 199.00/201.00 230.50/232.50 263.50/265.50 1200 161.50/163.50 198.50/200.50 230.00/232.00 263.00/265.00 1300 162.00/164.00 198.50/200.50 230.50/232.50 263.50/265.50 1400 161.50/163.50 198.50/200.50 230.50/232.50 263.50/265.50 1500 162.00/164.00 198.50/200.50 230.50/232.50 263.50/265.50 1600 161.50/163.50 198.50/200.50 230.00/232.00 263.00/265.00 1715 161.50/163.50 198.50/200.50 230.00/232.00 263.00/265.00 (C1osing Jun 3) 1715 163.00/165.00 199.50/201.50 231.00/233.00 264.00/266.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 292.50/294.50 324.00/326.00 358.75/360.75 392.00/394.00 1100 292.00/294.00 323.50/325.50 358.00/360.00 391.00/393.00 1200 291.50/293.50 323.00/325.00 357.50/359.50 390.50/392.50 1300 292.00/294.00 323.50/325.50 358.00/360.00 391.00/393.00 1400 292.00/294.00 323.50/325.50 358.00/360.00 391.00/393.00 1500 292.00/294.00 323.50/325.50 358.00/360.00 391.00/393.00 1600 291.25/293.25 322.50/324.50 357.00/359.00 390.00/392.00 1715 291.25/293.25 322.50/324.50 357.00/359.00 390.00/392.00 (C1osing Jun 3) 1715 292.25/294.25 323.50/325.50 358.00/360.00 391.00/393.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.25% 6.32% 6.32% 6.28% 6.25% 6.21% 1100 6.28% 6.31% 6.32% 6.28% 6.25% 6.21% 1200 6.22% 6.27% 6.29% 6.26% 6.23% 6.19% 1300 6.32% 6.31% 6.30% 6.28% 6.24% 6.20% 1400 6.23% 6.27% 6.30% 6.27% 6.23% 6.20% 1500 6.31% 6.30% 6.29% 6.27% 6.24% 6.20% 1600 6.22% 6.27% 6.29% 6.26% 6.22% 6.19% 1715 6.22% 6.27% 6.29% 6.26% 6.23% 6.19% (C1osing Jun 3) 1715 6.22% 6.27% 6.29% 6.26% 6.21% 6.16% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.14% 6.08% 6.02% 6.01% 6.04% 5.99% 1100 6.13% 6.07% 6.01% 6.00% 6.02% 5.97% 1200 6.12% 6.06% 6.00% 5.99% 6.01% 5.97% 1300 6.13% 6.07% 6.02% 6.00% 6.03% 5.98% 1400 6.13% 6.07% 6.02% 6.00% 6.03% 5.98% 1500 6.13% 6.07% 6.01% 6.00% 6.02% 5.97% 1600 6.11% 6.05% 5.99% 5.98% 6.00% 5.95% 1715 6.12% 6.05% 6.00% 5.98% 6.01% 5.96% (C1osing Jun 3) 1715 6.09% 6.03% 5.97% 5.95% 5.98% 5.93% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.9600/66.9700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com