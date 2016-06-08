Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% (Jun 6) 1000 02.00/02.80 01.00/01.40 01.00/01.40 05.45% 05.45% 05.45% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.75/24.75 57.25/58.25 95.75/96.75 130.25/131.25 1100 23.00/24.50 56.50/58.50 95.00/97.00 129.50/131.50 1200 23.00/24.50 56.00/58.00 94.00/96.00 128.00/130.00 1300 23.25/24.75 56.50/58.50 94.50/96.50 128.50/130.50 1400 23.00/24.50 56.25/58.25 94.50/96.50 128.50/130.50 1500 23.00/24.50 56.25/58.25 94.50/96.50 128.50/130.50 1600 23.50/25.50 57.00/59.00 95.50/97.50 129.50/131.50 1715 23.50/24.50 57.00/58.50 95.50/97.50 129.50/131.50 (Closing Jun 6) 1715 24.25/25.75 57.50/59.50 96.00/98.00 130.50/132.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 161.25/163.25 198.25/200.25 230.25/232.25 263.25/265.25 1100 161.00/163.00 198.00/200.00 230.00/232.00 263.00/265.00 1200 158.50/160.50 194.50/196.50 225.00/227.00 257.50/259.50 1300 159.00/161.00 195.00/197.00 225.50/227.50 258.00/260.00 1400 159.00/161.00 195.00/197.00 225.50/227.50 258.00/260.00 1500 159.50/161.50 195.50/197.50 226.00/228.00 258.50/260.50 1600 160.50/162.50 196.50/198.50 227.00/229.00 259.50/261.50 1715 160.50/162.50 197.00/199.00 228.00/230.00 260.50/262.50 (C1osing Jun 6) 1715 161.50/163.50 198.50/200.50 230.00/232.00 263.00/265.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 291.75/293.75 323.25/325.25 357.75/359.75 391.00/393.00 1100 291.50/293.50 323.00/325.00 357.75/359.75 391.00/393.00 1200 285.50/287.50 316.50/318.50 350.50/352.50 383.50/385.50 1300 286.00/288.00 316.50/318.50 350.50/352.50 383.50/385.50 1400 286.00/288.00 317.00/319.00 351.50/353.50 384.50/386.50 1500 286.50/288.50 317.50/319.50 352.00/354.00 385.00/387.00 1600 287.50/289.50 318.50/320.50 352.75/354.75 385.50/387.50 1715 288.50/290.50 319.50/321.50 353.50/355.50 386.50/388.50 (C1osing Jun 6) 1715 291.25/293.25 322.50/324.50 357.00/359.00 390.00/392.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.30% 6.32% 6.33% 6.30% 6.27% 6.23% 1100 6.23% 6.29% 6.31% 6.29% 6.26% 6.22% 1200 6.20% 6.24% 6.24% 6.20% 6.16% 6.11% 1300 6.27% 6.29% 6.28% 6.23% 6.19% 6.13% 1400 6.23% 6.27% 6.28% 6.23% 6.19% 6.13% 1500 6.23% 6.27% 6.28% 6.24% 6.20% 6.14% 1600 6.36% 6.35% 6.34% 6.29% 6.24% 6.17% 1715 6.29% 6.33% 6.34% 6.29% 6.24% 6.19% (C1osing Jun 6) 1715 6.22% 6.27% 6.29% 6.26% 6.23% 6.19% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.16% 6.09% 6.04% 6.02% 6.04% 6.00% 1100 6.15% 6.09% 6.03% 6.02% 6.04% 6.00% 1200 6.03% 5.96% 5.91% 5.90% 5.93% 5.89% 1300 6.05% 5.98% 5.93% 5.91% 5.93% 5.89% 1400 6.05% 5.98% 5.93% 5.92% 5.95% 5.91% 1500 6.06% 5.99% 5.94% 5.93% 5.96% 5.92% 1600 6.09% 6.01% 5.96% 5.95% 5.97% 5.92% 1715 6.11% 6.04% 5.98% 5.96% 5.98% 5.94% (C1osing Jun 6) 1715 6.12% 6.05% 6.00% 5.98% 6.01% 5.96% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.7700/66.7800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com