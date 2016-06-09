Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.47% 05.47% 05.47% (Jun 7) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.00/24.00 56.50/58.00 95.00/97.00 129.50/131.50 1100 22.75/24.75 56.75/58.75 95.25/97.25 130.25/132.25 1200 23.00/24.00 56.50/58.00 95.00/97.00 130.00/132.00 1300 23.00/25.00 57.00/59.00 95.50/97.50 130.50/132.50 1400 22.75/24.75 56.75/58.75 95.50/97.50 130.50/132.50 1500 23.00/24.00 57.00/58.50 95.50/97.50 130.50/132.50 1600 23.00/24.00 57.00/58.50 95.50/97.50 130.50/132.50 1715 23.00/24.00 57.00/58.50 96.00/98.00 131.00/133.00 (Closing Jun 7) 1715 23.50/24.50 57.00/58.50 95.50/97.50 129.50/131.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 160.50/162.50 197.50/199.50 228.50/230.50 261.50/263.50 1100 162.25/164.25 198.75/200.75 229.75/231.75 262.75/264.75 1200 161.50/163.50 198.00/200.00 229.00/231.00 262.00/264.00 1300 162.50/164.50 199.50/201.50 230.00/232.00 262.50/264.50 1400 162.25/164.25 198.75/200.75 229.75/231.75 262.50/264.50 1500 162.00/164.00 198.50/200.50 229.50/231.50 262.50/264.50 1600 162.25/164.25 199.00/201.00 229.50/231.50 262.50/264.50 1715 162.50/164.50 199.50/201.50 230.50/232.50 263.50/265.50 (C1osing Jun 7) 1715 160.50/162.50 197.00/199.00 228.00/230.00 260.50/262.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 290.00/292.00 321.50/323.50 356.25/358.25 389.50/391.50 1100 291.25/293.25 323.00/325.00 357.25/359.25 390.50/392.50 1200 290.25/292.25 321.50/323.50 356.00/358.00 389.50/391.50 1300 291.50/293.50 322.50/324.50 356.50/358.50 390.50/392.50 1400 291.00/293.00 322.50/324.50 356.75/358.75 390.00/392.00 1500 291.00/293.00 322.50/324.50 356.50/358.50 390.00/392.00 1600 290.75/292.75 322.00/324.00 356.50/358.50 390.00/392.00 1715 291.75/293.75 323.00/325.00 358.00/360.00 391.00/393.00 (C1osing Jun 7) 1715 288.50/290.50 319.50/321.50 353.50/355.50 386.50/388.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.41% 6.40% 6.39% 6.34% 6.30% 6.24% 1100 6.46% 6.43% 6.41% 6.39% 6.35% 6.27% 1200 6.41% 6.40% 6.40% 6.37% 6.32% 6.25% 1300 6.51% 6.46% 6.43% 6.40% 6.37% 6.28% 1400 6.47% 6.44% 6.43% 6.40% 6.35% 6.27% 1500 6.44% 6.44% 6.43% 6.39% 6.34% 6.26% 1600 6.45% 6.45% 6.44% 6.41% 6.36% 6.28% 1715 6.45% 6.47% 6.47% 6.42% 6.37% 6.30% (C1osing Jun 7) 1715 6.29% 6.33% 6.34% 6.29% 6.24% 6.19% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.16% 6.09% 6.04% 6.03% 6.05% 6.00% 1100 6.19% 6.11% 6.06% 6.05% 6.06% 6.01% 1200 6.17% 6.10% 6.04% 6.02% 6.04% 6.00% 1300 6.19% 6.11% 6.06% 6.04% 6.06% 6.01% 1400 6.19% 6.11% 6.06% 6.04% 6.06% 6.01% 1500 6.18% 6.11% 6.05% 6.04% 6.05% 6.00% 1600 6.19% 6.11% 6.05% 6.04% 6.06% 6.01% 1715 6.21% 6.14% 6.07% 6.06% 6.08% 6.03% (C1osing Jun 7) 1715 6.11% 6.04% 5.98% 5.96% 5.98% 5.94% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.6450/66.6550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com