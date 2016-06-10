Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.48% 05.48% 05.48% (Jun 8) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.47% 05.47% 05.47% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.00/21.00 53.25/55.25 92.25/94.25 127.75/129.75 1100 19.50/21.50 53.50/55.50 92.25/94.25 127.50/129.50 1200 19.50/20.50 53.25/54.75 92.50/94.50 128.00/130.00 1300 19.50/20.50 53.50/55.00 92.50/94.50 128.00/130.00 1400 19.25/20.25 53.00/54.50 92.00/94.00 127.00/129.00 1500 19.25/20.25 53.00/54.50 92.00/94.00 127.00/129.00 1600 19.50/20.50 53.00/54.50 92.00/94.00 127.00/129.00 1715 19.25/20.25 53.00/54.50 92.00/94.00 127.00/129.00 (Closing Jun 8) 1715 23.00/24.00 57.00/58.50 96.00/98.00 131.00/133.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 160.25/162.25 197.25/199.25 228.75/230.75 261.75/263.75 1100 159.50/161.50 196.50/198.50 227.50/229.50 260.50/262.50 1200 159.50/161.50 196.50/198.50 227.50/229.50 260.50/262.50 1300 159.50/161.50 196.00/198.00 227.00/229.00 260.00/262.00 1400 159.00/161.00 195.50/197.50 226.25/228.25 259.00/261.00 1500 159.00/161.00 196.00/198.00 227.00/229.00 260.00/262.00 1600 159.00/161.00 195.50/197.50 226.50/228.50 259.50/261.50 1715 159.00/161.00 196.00/198.00 226.50/228.50 259.50/261.50 (C1osing Jun 8) 1715 162.50/164.50 199.50/201.50 230.50/232.50 263.50/265.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 290.25/292.25 321.75/323.75 356.25/358.25 389.50/391.50 1100 289.00/291.00 320.50/322.50 354.75/356.75 388.00/390.00 1200 289.00/291.00 320.50/322.50 355.00/357.00 388.00/390.00 1300 288.25/290.25 319.50/321.50 354.00/356.00 387.00/389.00 1400 287.25/289.25 318.50/320.50 353.00/355.00 386.00/388.00 1500 288.25/290.25 319.50/321.50 354.00/356.00 387.00/389.00 1600 287.50/289.50 318.50/320.50 353.00/355.00 386.00/388.00 1715 287.50/289.50 318.50/320.50 353.00/355.00 386.00/388.00 (C1osing Jun 8) 1715 291.75/293.75 323.00/325.00 358.00/360.00 391.00/393.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.46% 6.46% 6.47% 6.46% 6.41% 6.34% 1100 6.52% 6.47% 6.46% 6.43% 6.38% 6.31% 1200 6.44% 6.47% 6.48% 6.45% 6.39% 6.31% 1300 6.45% 6.47% 6.48% 6.44% 6.37% 6.29% 1400 6.38% 6.42% 6.43% 6.41% 6.35% 6.27% 1500 6.38% 6.42% 6.43% 6.40% 6.36% 6.29% 1600 6.40% 6.42% 6.43% 6.40% 6.35% 6.27% 1715 6.38% 6.42% 6.43% 6.41% 6.36% 6.28% (C1osing Jun 8) 1715 6.45% 6.47% 6.47% 6.42% 6.37% 6.30% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.25% 6.17% 6.11% 6.10% 6.10% 6.05% 1100 6.22% 6.14% 6.08% 6.08% 6.08% 6.03% 1200 6.22% 6.14% 6.08% 6.08% 6.08% 6.03% 1300 6.20% 6.12% 6.06% 6.06% 6.06% 6.01% 1400 6.18% 6.10% 6.04% 6.04% 6.04% 5.99% 1500 6.19% 6.12% 6.05% 6.05% 6.05% 6.01% 1600 6.18% 6.10% 6.04% 6.04% 6.04% 5.99% 1715 6.19% 6.11% 6.04% 6.04% 6.04% 5.99% (C1osing Jun 8) 1715 6.21% 6.14% 6.07% 6.06% 6.08% 6.03% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.7100/66.7200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com