Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% (Jun 9) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.48% 05.48% 05.48% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.00/20.00 52.00/54.00 90.50/92.50 125.50/127.50 1100 18.00/20.00 52.00/54.00 90.50/92.50 125.50/127.50 1200 18.00/20.00 52.00/54.00 90.50/92.50 125.50/127.50 1300 18.00/19.50 51.50/53.50 90.50/92.50 125.50/127.50 1400 18.00/19.50 52.00/53.50 91.00/92.50 126.00/127.50 1500 18.00/19.50 51.50/53.50 90.50/92.50 125.50/127.50 1600 18.50/19.50 52.50/53.50 91.00/93.00 126.50/128.50 1715 18.00/19.50 51.50/53.50 90.50/92.50 125.75/127.75 (Closing Jun 9) 1715 19.25/20.25 53.00/54.50 92.00/94.00 127.00/129.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 157.50/159.50 194.00/196.00 224.50/226.50 257.00/259.00 1100 157.50/159.50 194.00/196.00 224.75/226.75 257.25/259.25 1200 157.50/159.50 194.50/196.50 225.50/227.50 258.00/260.00 1300 157.50/159.50 194.50/196.50 225.00/227.00 258.00/260.00 1400 158.00/159.50 195.00/196.50 225.00/226.50 258.00/259.50 1500 157.25/159.20 194.00/196.00 224.50/226.50 257.50/259.50 1600 158.50/160.50 195.00/197.00 226.00/228.00 258.00/260.00 1715 157.75/159.75 194.75/196.75 225.50/227.50 258.50/260.50 (C1osing Jun 9) 1715 159.00/161.00 196.00/198.00 226.50/228.50 259.50/261.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 285.00/287.00 316.00/318.00 350.50/352.50 383.50/385.50 1100 285.50/287.50 316.75/318.75 351.00/353.00 384.00/386.00 1200 286.50/288.50 317.75/319.75 352.00/354.00 385.00/387.00 1300 286.00/288.00 317.00/319.00 351.50/353.50 384.50/386.50 1400 286.00/287.50 317.00/318.50 352.00/353.50 385.00/386.50 1500 285.50/287.50 316.50/318.50 351.00/353.00 384.00/386.00 1600 286.00/288.00 317.00/319.00 351.50/353.50 384.50/386.50 1715 286.50/288.50 317.50/319.50 352.00/354.00 385.00/387.00 (C1osing Jun 9) 1715 287.50/289.50 318.50/320.50 353.00/355.00 386.00/388.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.45% 6.41% 6.40% 6.38% 6.33% 6.24% 1100 6.45% 6.42% 6.40% 6.38% 6.33% 6.25% 1200 6.45% 6.42% 6.40% 6.38% 6.34% 6.27% 1300 6.38% 6.39% 6.40% 6.38% 6.34% 6.26% 1400 6.40% 6.42% 6.42% 6.39% 6.35% 6.26% 1500 6.38% 6.40% 6.40% 6.37% 6.32% 6.24% 1600 6.45% 6.44% 6.45% 6.43% 6.37% 6.28% 1715 6.39% 6.40% 6.41% 6.40% 6.35% 6.28% (C1osing Jun 9) 1715 6.38% 6.42% 6.43% 6.41% 6.36% 6.28% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.13% 6.06% 6.00% 6.01% 6.01% 5.96% 1100 6.14% 6.07% 6.02% 6.03% 6.02% 5.97% 1200 6.16% 6.09% 6.04% 6.04% 6.03% 5.99% 1300 6.15% 6.08% 6.02% 6.03% 6.02% 5.97% 1400 6.15% 6.08% 6.02% 6.03% 6.03% 5.98% 1500 6.14% 6.07% 6.01% 6.02% 6.02% 5.97% 1600 6.17% 6.09% 6.02% 6.03% 6.03% 5.98% 1715 6.17% 6.10% 6.04% 6.04% 6.04% 5.99% (C1osing Jun 9) 1715 6.19% 6.11% 6.04% 6.04% 6.04% 5.99% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.7600/66.7700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com