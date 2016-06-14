Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.44% 05.44% 05.44% (Jun 10) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.46% 05.46% 05.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.00/18.00 50.50/52.00 89.00/91.00 124.00/126.00 1100 17.00/18.00 50.50/52.00 89.00/91.00 124.00/126.00 1200 17.00/18.00 50.50/52.00 89.00/91.00 124.00/126.00 1300 17.00/18.00 50.50/52.00 89.00/91.00 124.00/126.00 1400 17.00/18.00 50.50/52.00 89.00/91.00 124.00/126.00 1500 17.00/18.00 50.50/52.00 89.50/91.50 124.50/126.50 1600 17.00/18.00 50.50/52.00 89.50/91.50 124.50/126.50 1715 17.00/18.00 50.50/52.00 89.50/91.50 125.00/127.00 (Closing Jun 10) 1715 18.00/19.50 51.50/53.50 90.50/92.50 125.75/127.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 155.50/157.50 192.00/194.00 222.50/224.50 255.00/257.00 1100 156.00/158.00 192.50/194.50 223.00/225.00 255.50/257.50 1200 156.00/158.00 192.50/194.50 223.00/225.00 255.50/257.50 1300 156.00/158.00 192.50/194.50 223.00/225.00 255.50/257.50 1400 156.00/158.00 192.50/194.50 223.00/225.00 256.00/258.00 1500 156.50/158.50 193.00/195.00 223.50/225.50 256.50/258.50 1600 156.50/158.50 193.50/195.50 224.00/226.00 257.00/259.00 1715 157.00/159.00 194.00/196.00 224.50/226.50 257.50/259.50 (C1osing Jun 10) 1715 157.75/159.75 194.75/196.75 225.50/227.50 258.50/260.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 283.00/285.00 314.00/316.00 348.50/350.50 381.50/383.50 1100 283.50/285.50 314.50/316.50 349.00/351.00 382.00/384.00 1200 283.50/285.50 314.50/316.50 349.00/351.00 382.00/384.00 1300 283.50/285.50 314.50/316.50 349.00/351.00 382.00/384.00 1400 284.00/286.00 315.00/317.00 349.50/351.50 382.50/384.50 1500 284.50/286.50 315.50/317.50 350.00/352.00 383.00/385.00 1600 285.00/287.00 316.00/318.00 350.50/352.50 383.50/385.50 1715 285.50/287.50 316.50/318.50 351.00/353.00 384.00/386.00 (C1osing Jun 10) 1715 286.50/288.50 317.50/319.50 352.00/354.00 385.00/387.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.34% 6.36% 6.36% 6.33% 6.28% 6.20% 1100 6.34% 6.36% 6.36% 6.34% 6.29% 6.21% 1200 6.34% 6.35% 6.36% 6.34% 6.29% 6.21% 1300 6.34% 6.36% 6.36% 6.34% 6.29% 6.21% 1400 6.34% 6.35% 6.36% 6.34% 6.29% 6.21% 1500 6.34% 6.37% 6.38% 6.36% 6.31% 6.22% 1600 6.33% 6.37% 6.38% 6.35% 6.31% 6.23% 1715 6.34% 6.37% 6.40% 6.38% 6.33% 6.25% (C1osing Jun 10) 1715 6.39% 6.40% 6.41% 6.40% 6.35% 6.28% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.09% 6.02% 5.96% 5.98% 5.97% 5.93% 1100 6.11% 6.03% 5.97% 5.99% 5.98% 5.93% 1200 6.10% 6.03% 5.97% 5.98% 5.98% 5.93% 1300 6.11% 6.03% 5.97% 5.99% 5.98% 5.93% 1400 6.11% 6.04% 5.98% 5.99% 5.99% 5.94% 1500 6.12% 6.05% 5.99% 6.00% 5.99% 5.94% 1600 6.13% 6.06% 5.99% 6.00% 6.00% 5.95% 1715 6.14% 6.07% 6.00% 6.01% 6.01% 5.96% (C1osing Jun 10) 1715 6.17% 6.10% 6.04% 6.04% 6.04% 5.99% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.1300/67.1400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com