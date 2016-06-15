Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.44% 05.44% 05.44% (Jun 13) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.44% 05.44% 05.44% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.00/17.00 50.00/51.50 89.00/91.00 124.50/126.50 1100 16.00/17.00 50.00/51.50 89.00/91.00 124.50/126.50 1200 16.00/17.50 50.00/52.00 89.00/91.00 124.75/126.75 1300 16.00/17.50 50.00/52.00 89.00/91.00 125.00/127.00 1400 15.50/17.00 49.50/51.00 88.50/90.50 124.50/126.50 1500 16.00/17.00 50.00/51.50 89.25/90.75 124.50/126.50 1600 16.00/17.00 50.00/51.50 89.00/91.00 124.50/126.50 1715 16.00/17.00 50.00/51.50 89.00/91.00 124.50/126.50 (Closing Jun 13) 1715 17.00/18.00 50.50/52.00 89.50/91.50 125.00/127.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 156.50/158.50 193.50/195.50 224.00/226.00 257.00/259.00 1100 157.00/159.00 194.00/196.00 224.50/226.50 257.50/259.50 1200 158.00/160.00 195.25/197.25 225.75/227.75 258.50/260.50 1300 158.25/160.25 195.50/197.50 226.50/228.50 259.00/261.00 1400 157.50/159.50 194.50/196.50 225.50/227.50 258.50/260.50 1500 157.50/159.50 194.50/196.50 225.25/227.25 258.00/260.00 1600 157.50/159.50 194.50/196.50 225.50/227.50 258.50/260.50 1715 157.50/159.50 194.50/196.50 225.50/227.50 258.50/260.50 (C1osing Jun 13) 1715 157.00/159.00 194.00/196.00 224.50/226.50 257.50/259.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 285.00/287.00 316.00/318.00 350.50/352.50 383.50/385.50 1100 285.75/287.75 317.00/319.00 351.50/353.50 384.50/386.50 1200 287.00/289.00 318.50/320.50 353.00/355.00 386.00/388.00 1300 287.50/289.50 319.00/321.00 353.75/355.75 387.00/389.00 1400 286.75/288.70 318.00/320.00 353.00/355.00 386.00/388.00 1500 286.25/288.25 317.50/319.50 352.50/354.50 385.50/387.50 1600 286.75/288.75 318.00/320.00 352.50/354.50 385.50/387.50 1715 286.75/288.75 318.00/320.00 352.50/354.50 385.50/387.50 (C1osing Jun 13) 1715 285.50/287.50 316.50/318.50 351.00/353.00 384.00/386.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.41% 6.43% 6.44% 6.40% 6.35% 6.26% 1100 6.41% 6.43% 6.43% 6.42% 6.37% 6.27% 1200 6.45% 6.44% 6.44% 6.45% 6.41% 6.31% 1300 6.45% 6.43% 6.44% 6.45% 6.41% 6.32% 1400 6.33% 6.37% 6.41% 6.42% 6.38% 6.29% 1500 6.40% 6.42% 6.43% 6.42% 6.38% 6.29% 1600 6.40% 6.42% 6.43% 6.42% 6.38% 6.29% 1715 6.40% 6.42% 6.43% 6.42% 6.38% 6.29% (C1osing Jun 13) 1715 6.34% 6.37% 6.40% 6.38% 6.33% 6.25% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.16% 6.08% 6.01% 6.02% 6.01% 5.96% 1100 6.17% 6.09% 6.03% 6.04% 6.03% 5.98% 1200 6.20% 6.12% 6.06% 6.07% 6.05% 6.00% 1300 6.21% 6.12% 6.06% 6.07% 6.06% 6.01% 1400 6.19% 6.10% 6.04% 6.05% 6.04% 5.99% 1500 6.18% 6.10% 6.03% 6.05% 6.04% 5.99% 1600 6.19% 6.11% 6.04% 6.05% 6.04% 5.99% 1715 6.19% 6.10% 6.04% 6.05% 6.04% 5.99% (C1osing Jun 13) 1715 6.14% 6.07% 6.00% 6.01% 6.01% 5.96% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.2600/67.2700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com