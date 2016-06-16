Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.43% 05.43% 05.43% (Jun 14) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.44% 05.44% 05.44% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.75/15.75 49.00/50.50 88.00/90.00 123.50/125.50 1100 15.25/16.25 49.50/51.00 88.50/90.50 124.50/126.50 1200 14.75/16.25 49.00/51.00 88.00/90.00 124.00/126.00 1300 14.75/16.25 49.25/51.25 88.50/90.50 124.25/126.25 1400 14.50/15.50 49.00/50.50 88.00/90.00 124.00/126.00 1500 14.75/15.75 49.50/50.50 88.50/90.50 124.50/126.50 1600 14.75/15.75 49.50/50.50 88.50/90.50 124.50/126.50 1715 14.50/15.50 49.00/50.50 88.50/90.50 124.50/126.50 (Closing Jun 14) 1715 16.00/17.00 50.00/51.50 89.00/91.00 124.50/126.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 156.50/158.50 193.50/195.50 224.50/226.50 257.50/259.50 1100 157.50/159.50 195.00/197.00 226.00/228.00 259.00/261.00 1200 157.00/159.00 194.50/196.50 226.00/228.00 259.00/261.00 1300 157.50/159.50 195.00/197.00 226.00/228.00 259.00/261.00 1400 157.00/159.00 194.50/196.50 226.00/228.00 259.00/261.00 1500 157.50/159.50 195.00/197.00 226.50/228.50 259.50/261.50 1600 157.50/159.50 195.00/197.00 226.50/228.50 259.50/261.50 1715 157.50/159.50 195.00/197.00 226.50/228.50 259.50/261.50 (C1osing Jun 14) 1715 157.50/159.50 194.50/196.50 225.50/227.50 258.50/260.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 286.25/288.20 317.50/319.50 352.50/354.50 385.50/387.50 1100 287.50/289.50 319.00/321.00 354.50/356.50 387.50/389.50 1200 287.50/289.50 319.00/321.00 354.50/356.50 387.50/389.50 1300 287.50/289.50 319.25/321.25 354.50/356.50 387.50/389.50 1400 287.50/289.50 319.00/321.00 354.50/356.50 387.50/389.50 1500 288.00/290.00 319.50/321.50 355.00/357.00 388.00/390.00 1600 288.00/290.00 319.50/321.50 355.00/357.00 388.00/390.00 1715 288.00/290.00 319.50/321.50 355.00/357.00 388.00/390.00 (C1osing Jun 14) 1715 286.75/288.75 318.00/320.00 352.50/354.50 385.50/387.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.42% 6.44% 6.44% 6.43% 6.39% 6.29% 1100 6.51% 6.48% 6.49% 6.48% 6.43% 6.33% 1200 6.47% 6.46% 6.46% 6.46% 6.42% 6.33% 1300 6.50% 6.49% 6.48% 6.48% 6.44% 6.33% 1400 6.42% 6.45% 6.47% 6.47% 6.43% 6.34% 1500 6.46% 6.48% 6.50% 6.49% 6.44% 6.35% 1600 6.46% 6.48% 6.50% 6.49% 6.44% 6.35% 1715 6.41% 6.47% 6.49% 6.48% 6.44% 6.34% (C1osing Jun 14) 1715 6.40% 6.42% 6.43% 6.42% 6.38% 6.29% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.19% 6.12% 6.05% 6.07% 6.06% 6.00% 1100 6.23% 6.15% 6.08% 6.10% 6.09% 6.03% 1200 6.24% 6.15% 6.09% 6.11% 6.09% 6.04% 1300 6.24% 6.15% 6.09% 6.11% 6.09% 6.04% 1400 6.24% 6.16% 6.09% 6.11% 6.10% 6.05% 1500 6.25% 6.17% 6.10% 6.12% 6.10% 6.05% 1600 6.25% 6.17% 6.10% 6.12% 6.11% 6.05% 1715 6.25% 6.16% 6.10% 6.12% 6.10% 6.05% (C1osing Jun 14) 1715 6.19% 6.10% 6.04% 6.05% 6.04% 5.99% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.1500/67.1600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com