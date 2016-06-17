Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.43% 05.43% 05.43% (Jun 15) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.43% 05.43% 05.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.25/12.75 45.75/47.75 85.25/87.25 121.25/123.25 1100 11.00/13.00 45.00/47.00 85.00/87.00 120.00/122.00 1200 11.00/12.50 45.50/47.50 85.00/87.00 120.75/122.75 1300 11.00/12.50 45.50/47.00 85.00/87.00 120.50/122.50 1400 11.00/12.50 45.50/47.00 85.00/87.00 121.00/123.00 1500 11.50/12.00 46.00/47.00 85.50/86.50 121.25/122.25 1600 11.00/12.50 45.50/47.00 85.00/87.00 121.00/123.00 1715 11.00/12.50 45.50/47.00 85.00/87.00 121.00/123.00 (Closing Jun 15) 1715 14.50/15.50 49.00/50.50 88.50/90.50 124.50/126.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 154.50/156.50 192.00/194.00 223.50/225.50 256.50/258.50 1100 153.00/155.00 191.00/193.00 222.00/224.00 255.00/257.00 1200 154.00/156.00 191.50/193.50 223.00/225.00 256.00/258.00 1300 153.50/155.50 191.00/193.00 222.50/224.50 255.50/257.50 1400 154.00/156.00 191.50/193.50 222.50/224.50 255.50/257.50 1500 154.00/156.00 191.50/193.50 222.50/224.50 255.50/257.50 1600 154.00/156.00 191.50/193.50 222.50/224.50 255.50/257.50 1715 154.50/156.50 192.50/194.50 224.00/226.00 257.00/259.00 (C1osing Jun 15) 1715 157.50/159.50 195.00/197.00 226.50/228.50 259.50/261.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 285.00/287.00 316.50/318.50 352.00/354.00 385.50/387.50 1100 284.00/286.00 315.00/317.00 351.00/353.00 384.00/386.00 1200 284.75/286.75 316.50/318.50 351.75/353.75 385.00/387.00 1300 284.00/286.00 316.00/318.00 351.50/353.50 384.50/386.50 1400 284.00/286.00 316.00/318.00 351.50/353.50 384.50/386.50 1500 284.00/286.00 315.75/317.75 351.00/353.00 384.00/386.00 1600 284.00/286.00 316.00/318.00 351.50/353.50 384.50/386.50 1715 285.50/287.50 317.50/319.50 353.00/355.00 386.50/388.50 (C1osing Jun 15) 1715 288.00/290.00 319.50/321.50 355.00/357.00 388.00/390.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.51% 6.51% 6.51% 6.50% 6.45% 6.35% 1100 6.42% 6.47% 6.46% 6.44% 6.41% 6.31% 1200 6.46% 6.48% 6.48% 6.48% 6.43% 6.33% 1300 6.43% 6.48% 6.47% 6.46% 6.41% 6.32% 1400 6.43% 6.48% 6.49% 6.48% 6.43% 6.32% 1500 6.46% 6.48% 6.48% 6.47% 6.43% 6.32% 1600 6.43% 6.47% 6.49% 6.47% 6.42% 6.32% 1715 6.43% 6.48% 6.49% 6.50% 6.46% 6.37% (C1osing Jun 15) 1715 6.41% 6.47% 6.49% 6.48% 6.44% 6.34% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.25% 6.16% 6.10% 6.13% 6.10% 6.06% 1100 6.21% 6.13% 6.07% 6.11% 6.08% 6.04% 1200 6.23% 6.15% 6.09% 6.12% 6.09% 6.05% 1300 6.22% 6.13% 6.08% 6.11% 6.08% 6.04% 1400 6.22% 6.13% 6.08% 6.11% 6.08% 6.04% 1500 6.22% 6.13% 6.08% 6.11% 6.08% 6.03% 1600 6.22% 6.13% 6.07% 6.11% 6.08% 6.03% 1715 6.26% 6.17% 6.11% 6.14% 6.12% 6.07% (C1osing Jun 15) 1715 6.25% 6.16% 6.10% 6.12% 6.10% 6.05% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.2100/67.2200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com