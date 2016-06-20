Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.44% 05.44% 05.44% (Jun 16) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.43% 05.43% 05.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.00/11.50 44.50/46.00 83.50/85.50 119.50/121.50 1100 10.00/11.50 44.00/46.00 83.50/85.50 119.25/121.25 1200 10.00/12.00 44.00/46.00 83.00/85.00 119.00/121.00 1300 10.00/11.50 44.00/45.50 83.00/85.00 119.00/121.00 1400 10.00/11.50 44.00/45.50 83.00/85.00 119.00/121.00 1500 10.00/11.50 44.00/45.50 83.00/85.00 119.00/121.00 1600 10.00/11.50 44.00/45.50 83.50/85.50 119.50/121.50 1715 10.00/11.50 44.00/45.50 83.50/85.50 119.50/121.50 (Closing Jun 16) 1715 11.00/12.50 45.50/47.00 85.00/87.00 121.00/123.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 153.00/155.00 191.00/193.00 223.00/225.00 256.50/258.50 1100 152.75/154.75 190.75/192.75 222.25/224.25 255.50/257.50 1200 152.00/154.00 190.00/192.00 222.00/224.00 255.50/257.50 1300 152.00/154.00 190.00/192.00 222.00/224.00 255.00/257.00 1400 152.00/154.00 190.00/192.00 222.00/224.00 255.50/257.50 1500 152.00/154.00 190.00/192.00 221.50/223.50 255.00/257.00 1600 152.50/154.50 190.50/192.50 222.50/224.50 256.00/258.00 1715 152.50/154.50 191.00/193.00 223.00/225.00 256.50/258.50 (C1osing Jun 16) 1715 154.50/156.50 192.50/194.50 224.00/226.00 257.00/259.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 285.00/287.00 317.00/319.00 352.50/354.50 386.00/388.00 1100 284.25/286.25 316.50/318.50 352.00/354.00 385.25/387.25 1200 284.00/286.00 315.75/317.75 351.00/353.00 384.50/386.50 1300 283.50/285.50 315.00/317.00 350.00/352.00 383.50/385.50 1400 284.00/286.00 315.75/317.75 351.00/353.00 384.50/386.50 1500 283.50/285.50 315.50/317.50 351.00/353.00 384.50/386.50 1600 284.50/286.50 316.50/318.50 352.00/354.00 385.50/387.50 1715 285.00/287.00 317.00/319.00 352.50/354.50 386.00/388.00 (C1osing Jun 16) 1715 285.50/287.50 317.50/319.50 353.00/355.00 386.50/388.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.47% 6.47% 6.48% 6.49% 6.45% 6.37% 1100 6.44% 6.47% 6.47% 6.48% 6.45% 6.35% 1200 6.45% 6.43% 6.45% 6.45% 6.42% 6.34% 1300 6.41% 6.43% 6.45% 6.45% 6.42% 6.34% 1400 6.41% 6.42% 6.45% 6.45% 6.42% 6.34% 1500 6.41% 6.42% 6.45% 6.45% 6.42% 6.33% 1600 6.42% 6.46% 6.49% 6.48% 6.44% 6.36% 1715 6.42% 6.46% 6.49% 6.48% 6.45% 6.37% (C1osing Jun 16) 1715 6.43% 6.48% 6.49% 6.50% 6.46% 6.37% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.27% 6.19% 6.13% 6.16% 6.13% 6.09% 1100 6.25% 6.17% 6.12% 6.16% 6.12% 6.08% 1200 6.24% 6.16% 6.10% 6.14% 6.11% 6.07% 1300 6.24% 6.16% 6.09% 6.12% 6.09% 6.05% 1400 6.24% 6.16% 6.10% 6.13% 6.10% 6.06% 1500 6.23% 6.15% 6.10% 6.13% 6.11% 6.07% 1600 6.26% 6.18% 6.12% 6.16% 6.13% 6.09% 1715 6.28% 6.19% 6.13% 6.17% 6.14% 6.10% (C1osing Jun 16) 1715 6.26% 6.17% 6.11% 6.14% 6.12% 6.07% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.0775/67.0875 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com