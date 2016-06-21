Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.41% 05.41% 05.41% (Jun 17) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.44% 05.44% 05.44% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.50/10.00 42.50/44.50 82.00/84.00 118.00/120.00 1100 08.50/10.00 42.50/44.00 82.00/84.00 118.00/120.00 1200 08.50/10.00 43.00/45.00 82.25/84.25 118.00/120.00 1300 08.50/10.00 42.75/44.75 82.00/84.00 118.00/120.00 1400 08.50/10.00 42.50/44.00 82.00/84.00 118.00/120.00 1500 08.50/10.00 42.50/44.00 81.50/83.50 117.50/119.50 1600 08.50/10.00 42.75/44.75 82.00/84.00 118.00/120.00 1715 08.50/10.00 42.50/44.00 81.50/83.50 117.50/119.50 (Closing Jun 17) 1715 10.00/11.50 44.00/45.50 83.50/85.50 119.50/121.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 151.50/153.50 189.50/191.50 221.00/223.00 254.00/256.00 1100 151.00/153.00 189.00/191.00 221.00/223.00 254.50/256.50 1200 151.00/153.00 189.00/191.00 220.50/222.50 253.50/255.50 1300 151.00/153.00 189.00/191.00 221.00/223.00 254.00/256.00 1400 151.00/153.00 189.00/191.00 221.00/223.00 254.00/256.00 1500 150.50/152.50 188.50/190.50 220.50/222.50 253.50/255.50 1600 151.00/153.00 189.00/191.00 221.00/223.00 254.00/256.00 1715 150.50/152.50 188.50/190.50 220.50/222.50 253.50/255.50 (C1osing Jun 17) 1715 152.50/154.50 191.00/193.00 223.00/225.00 256.50/258.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 283.00/285.00 315.00/317.00 350.50/352.50 384.00/386.00 1100 283.00/285.00 315.00/317.00 350.50/352.50 384.00/386.00 1200 282.25/284.25 314.25/316.25 349.50/351.50 383.00/385.00 1300 283.00/285.00 315.00/317.00 350.50/352.50 384.00/386.00 1400 283.00/285.00 315.00/317.00 350.50/352.50 384.00/386.00 1500 282.50/284.50 315.00/317.00 350.00/352.00 383.50/385.50 1600 283.00/285.00 315.00/317.00 350.50/352.50 384.00/386.00 1715 282.50/284.50 314.50/316.50 350.00/352.00 383.50/385.50 (C1osing Jun 17) 1715 285.00/287.00 317.00/319.00 352.50/354.50 386.00/388.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.36% 6.41% 6.44% 6.45% 6.41% 6.32% 1100 6.33% 6.41% 6.44% 6.44% 6.40% 6.32% 1200 6.43% 6.44% 6.45% 6.43% 6.40% 6.31% 1300 6.40% 6.42% 6.44% 6.43% 6.40% 6.32% 1400 6.32% 6.40% 6.44% 6.43% 6.40% 6.31% 1500 6.33% 6.37% 6.41% 6.41% 6.38% 6.30% 1600 6.40% 6.42% 6.44% 6.43% 6.40% 6.32% 1715 6.33% 6.38% 6.42% 6.42% 6.39% 6.31% (C1osing Jun 17) 1715 6.42% 6.46% 6.49% 6.48% 6.45% 6.37% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.21% 6.14% 6.08% 6.13% 6.09% 6.05% 1100 6.23% 6.15% 6.09% 6.13% 6.10% 6.05% 1200 6.20% 6.13% 6.07% 6.12% 6.08% 6.03% 1300 6.22% 6.14% 6.09% 6.13% 6.10% 6.05% 1400 6.21% 6.14% 6.08% 6.13% 6.09% 6.04% 1500 6.20% 6.13% 6.08% 6.12% 6.09% 6.04% 1600 6.22% 6.14% 6.09% 6.13% 6.10% 6.05% 1715 6.21% 6.14% 6.08% 6.13% 6.09% 6.05% (C1osing Jun 17) 1715 6.28% 6.19% 6.13% 6.17% 6.14% 6.10% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.3050/67.3150 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com