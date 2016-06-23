Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.80 01.00/01.40 01.00/01.40 05.40% 05.40% 05.40% (Jun 21) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.41% 05.41% 05.41% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.00/07.50 40.00/42.00 79.00/81.00 114.00/116.00 1100 06.00/07.50 39.50/41.50 78.50/80.50 113.50/115.50 1200 06.25/07.75 40.00/42.00 79.00/81.00 114.25/116.25 1300 06.00/07.50 39.50/41.50 78.50/80.50 113.50/115.50 1400 06.00/07.50 39.50/41.50 78.50/80.50 113.50/115.50 1500 06.00/08.00 39.00/41.00 78.00/80.00 113.50/115.50 1600 06.00/07.50 39.50/41.50 78.50/80.50 113.50/115.50 1715 06.00/07.50 40.00/41.50 78.50/80.50 113.50/115.50 (Closing Jun 21) 1715 07.50/09.00 41.00/43.00 80.00/82.00 115.50/117.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 146.50/148.50 184.50/186.50 216.00/218.00 249.00/251.00 1100 146.00/148.00 184.00/186.00 215.50/217.50 248.50/250.50 1200 147.00/149.00 184.50/186.50 216.00/218.00 248.75/250.75 1300 146.00/148.00 183.50/185.50 215.00/217.00 248.25/250.25 1400 146.00/148.00 183.50/185.50 214.50/216.50 247.50/249.50 1500 146.00/148.00 183.50/185.50 214.50/216.50 247.50/249.50 1600 145.50/147.50 183.00/185.00 214.00/216.00 247.00/249.00 1715 145.50/147.50 183.00/185.00 214.00/216.00 247.00/249.00 (C1osing Jun 21) 1715 148.50/150.50 186.50/188.50 218.50/220.50 251.75/253.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 277.50/279.50 309.50/311.50 345.00/347.00 378.50/380.50 1100 277.00/279.00 309.00/311.00 344.50/346.50 378.00/380.00 1200 277.50/279.50 309.50/311.50 345.00/347.00 378.50/380.50 1300 277.00/279.00 309.00/311.00 344.50/346.50 378.00/380.00 1400 276.00/278.00 308.00/310.00 343.50/345.50 377.00/379.00 1500 276.25/278.20 308.00/310.00 343.50/345.50 377.00/379.00 1600 276.00/278.00 308.00/310.00 343.50/345.50 377.00/379.00 1715 276.00/278.00 308.00/310.00 343.50/345.50 377.00/379.00 (C1osing Jun 21) 1715 280.50/282.50 312.50/314.50 348.00/350.00 381.50/383.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.32% 6.35% 6.34% 6.32% 6.30% 6.21% 1100 6.24% 6.30% 6.31% 6.30% 6.28% 6.19% 1200 6.33% 6.35% 6.35% 6.35% 6.31% 6.21% 1300 6.25% 6.31% 6.32% 6.31% 6.28% 6.19% 1400 6.25% 6.31% 6.31% 6.30% 6.27% 6.17% 1500 6.18% 6.27% 6.31% 6.31% 6.28% 6.17% 1600 6.26% 6.32% 6.32% 6.29% 6.27% 6.16% 1715 6.29% 6.32% 6.32% 6.29% 6.26% 6.16% (C1osing Jun 21) 1715 6.31% 6.34% 6.36% 6.37% 6.34% 6.27% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.13% 6.04% 6.00% 6.06% 6.02% 5.98% 1100 6.11% 6.03% 5.99% 6.05% 6.01% 5.97% 1200 6.12% 6.05% 6.00% 6.06% 6.02% 5.98% 1300 6.11% 6.04% 6.00% 6.05% 6.02% 5.98% 1400 6.09% 6.01% 5.97% 6.03% 6.00% 5.96% 1500 6.09% 6.02% 5.98% 6.03% 6.00% 5.96% 1600 6.09% 6.02% 5.98% 6.04% 6.01% 5.97% 1715 6.09% 6.02% 5.98% 6.04% 6.01% 5.97% (C1osing Jun 21) 1715 6.18% 6.10% 6.05% 6.10% 6.06% 6.02% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.4750/67.4850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com