Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.42% 05.42% 05.42% (Jun 22) 1000 02.00/02.80 01.00/01.40 01.00/01.40 05.40% 05.40% 05.40% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.00/04.00 36.50/38.00 75.00/77.00 110.00/112.00 1100 03.00/04.00 36.50/38.50 75.00/77.00 110.00/112.00 1200 03.00/04.00 36.50/38.00 74.50/76.50 109.50/111.50 1300 03.00/04.00 36.50/38.00 74.50/76.50 109.50/111.50 1400 03.00/04.00 36.50/38.50 75.00/77.00 110.00/112.00 1500 03.00/04.00 36.50/38.50 75.00/77.00 110.00/112.00 1600 03.00/04.00 36.50/38.00 74.75/76.75 109.50/111.50 1715 03.00/04.00 36.50/38.00 74.75/76.75 109.50/111.50 (Closing Jun 22) 1715 06.00/07.50 40.00/41.50 78.50/80.50 113.50/115.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 142.00/144.00 179.50/181.50 210.50/212.50 243.50/245.50 1100 142.00/144.00 179.50/181.50 210.50/212.50 243.50/245.50 1200 141.50/143.50 179.00/181.00 210.00/212.00 243.00/245.00 1300 141.50/143.50 179.00/181.00 210.00/212.00 243.00/245.00 1400 142.00/144.00 179.50/181.50 210.50/212.50 243.50/245.50 1500 142.00/144.00 179.50/181.50 210.50/212.50 243.50/245.50 1600 141.50/143.50 179.50/181.50 210.25/212.25 243.50/245.50 1715 141.50/143.50 179.00/181.00 209.75/211.75 243.00/245.00 (C1osing Jun 22) 1715 145.50/147.50 183.00/185.00 214.00/216.00 247.00/249.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 272.50/274.50 304.50/306.50 340.00/342.00 373.50/375.50 1100 272.25/274.25 304.50/306.50 340.00/342.00 373.50/375.50 1200 272.00/274.00 304.00/306.00 339.50/341.50 373.00/375.00 1300 272.00/274.00 304.00/306.00 339.50/341.50 373.00/375.00 1400 272.25/274.25 304.50/306.50 340.00/342.00 373.50/375.50 1500 272.25/274.25 304.50/306.50 340.00/342.00 373.50/375.50 1600 272.50/274.50 304.50/306.50 340.00/342.00 373.50/375.50 1715 272.00/274.00 304.00/306.00 339.50/341.50 373.00/375.00 (C1osing Jun 22) 1715 276.00/278.00 308.00/310.00 343.50/345.50 377.00/379.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.31% 6.33% 6.33% 6.30% 6.27% 6.17% 1100 6.35% 6.34% 6.33% 6.30% 6.27% 6.17% 1200 6.31% 6.29% 6.30% 6.28% 6.25% 6.15% 1300 6.31% 6.29% 6.30% 6.28% 6.25% 6.16% 1400 6.35% 6.34% 6.33% 6.30% 6.27% 6.17% 1500 6.36% 6.34% 6.34% 6.31% 6.28% 6.18% 1600 6.32% 6.32% 6.31% 6.29% 6.28% 6.17% 1715 6.32% 6.32% 6.31% 6.29% 6.26% 6.16% (C1osing Jun 22) 1715 6.29% 6.32% 6.32% 6.29% 6.26% 6.16% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.09% 6.03% 5.98% 6.06% 6.01% 5.97% 1100 6.09% 6.02% 5.98% 6.06% 6.01% 5.98% 1200 6.07% 6.01% 5.97% 6.05% 6.00% 5.97% 1300 6.07% 6.01% 5.97% 6.05% 6.00% 5.97% 1400 6.09% 6.02% 5.98% 6.05% 6.00% 5.98% 1500 6.09% 6.03% 5.99% 6.06% 6.01% 5.98% 1600 6.10% 6.04% 5.99% 6.07% 6.01% 5.99% 1715 6.08% 6.02% 5.98% 6.06% 6.01% 5.98% (C1osing Jun 22) 1715 6.09% 6.02% 5.98% 6.04% 6.01% 5.97% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.2500/67.2600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com