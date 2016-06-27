Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.36% 05.36% 05.36% (Jun 23) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.42% 05.42% 05.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.75/02.75 35.50/37.00 74.00/76.00 109.00/111.00 1100 02.00/03.00 36.50/38.00 75.00/77.00 110.00/112.00 1200 01.75/02.75 36.00/37.50 74.25/76.25 109.00/111.00 1300 01.75/02.75 36.00/38.00 74.50/76.50 109.50/111.50 1400 01.75/02.75 35.50/37.50 74.00/76.00 109.00/111.00 1500 01.75/02.75 35.50/37.50 74.00/76.00 109.00/111.00 1600 01.75/02.75 36.25/38.25 74.75/76.75 109.25/111.25 1715 01.75/02.75 36.00/37.50 74.25/75.75 108.50/110.50 (Closing Jun 23) 1715 03.00/04.00 36.50/38.00 74.75/76.75 109.50/111.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 141.00/143.00 179.00/181.00 210.00/212.00 243.00/245.00 1100 142.00/144.00 180.00/182.00 211.00/213.00 244.50/246.50 1200 141.00/143.00 178.50/180.50 209.50/211.50 242.50/244.50 1300 141.50/143.50 179.00/181.00 210.00/212.00 243.00/245.00 1400 141.00/143.00 178.50/180.50 209.50/211.50 242.50/244.50 1500 141.00/143.00 178.50/180.50 209.50/211.50 242.50/244.50 1600 141.25/143.25 179.00/181.00 209.75/211.75 242.50/244.50 1715 140.25/142.25 177.50/179.50 208.50/210.50 241.50/243.50 (C1osing Jun 23) 1715 141.50/143.50 179.00/181.00 209.75/211.75 243.00/245.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 272.00/274.00 304.00/306.00 339.50/341.50 373.00/375.00 1100 273.50/275.50 305.50/307.50 341.00/343.00 374.50/376.50 1200 271.50/273.50 303.50/305.50 339.00/341.00 372.50/374.50 1300 272.00/274.00 304.00/306.00 339.50/341.50 373.00/375.00 1400 271.50/273.50 303.50/305.50 339.00/341.00 372.50/374.50 1500 271.50/273.50 303.50/305.50 339.00/341.00 372.50/374.50 1600 271.25/273.25 303.50/305.50 338.75/340.75 372.00/374.00 1715 270.00/272.00 302.00/304.00 337.50/339.50 371.00/373.00 (C1osing Jun 23) 1715 272.00/274.00 304.00/306.00 339.50/341.50 373.00/375.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.26% 6.28% 6.27% 6.23% 6.22% 6.12% 1100 6.44% 6.36% 6.33% 6.28% 6.26% 6.14% 1200 6.36% 6.31% 6.28% 6.25% 6.22% 6.11% 1300 6.41% 6.34% 6.31% 6.27% 6.24% 6.13% 1400 6.33% 6.30% 6.29% 6.26% 6.23% 6.12% 1500 6.32% 6.30% 6.29% 6.25% 6.22% 6.12% 1600 6.45% 6.36% 6.30% 6.26% 6.24% 6.13% 1715 6.37% 6.30% 6.26% 6.22% 6.19% 6.09% (C1osing Jun 23) 1715 6.32% 6.32% 6.31% 6.29% 6.26% 6.16% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.02% 5.97% 5.92% 6.00% 5.95% 5.92% 1100 6.06% 6.00% 5.95% 6.03% 5.97% 5.94% 1200 6.03% 5.97% 5.93% 6.00% 5.95% 5.92% 1300 6.04% 5.98% 5.94% 6.01% 5.96% 5.93% 1400 6.03% 5.98% 5.93% 6.01% 5.96% 5.93% 1500 6.03% 5.98% 5.93% 6.01% 5.96% 5.92% 1600 6.03% 5.97% 5.93% 6.00% 5.95% 5.92% 1715 6.00% 5.94% 5.90% 5.98% 5.93% 5.90% (C1osing Jun 23) 1715 6.08% 6.02% 5.98% 6.06% 6.01% 5.98% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.9600/67.9700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com