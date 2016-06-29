Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.38% 05.38% 05.38% (Jun 27) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.38% 05.38% 05.38% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 33.00/34.50 71.00/73.00 105.50/107.50 137.00/139.00 1100 33.00/34.50 71.00/73.00 105.50/107.50 136.75/138.75 1200 33.00/34.50 71.00/73.00 105.50/107.50 137.00/139.00 1300 33.00/34.50 71.00/73.00 105.50/107.50 136.75/138.75 1400 33.00/34.50 71.00/73.00 105.50/107.50 137.00/139.00 1500 33.00/34.50 71.25/73.25 106.00/108.00 137.50/139.50 1600 33.00/34.50 71.25/73.25 106.00/108.00 137.50/139.50 1715 33.00/34.50 71.25/73.25 106.00/108.00 137.50/139.50 (Closing Jun 27) 1715 34.00/36.00 72.00/74.00 106.50/108.50 137.50/139.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 174.00/176.00 205.00/207.00 238.00/240.00 266.50/268.50 1100 174.00/176.00 205.00/207.00 238.00/240.00 266.50/268.50 1200 174.50/176.50 205.50/207.50 238.50/240.50 267.00/269.00 1300 174.00/176.00 205.00/207.00 238.00/240.00 266.50/268.50 1400 174.00/176.00 205.00/207.00 238.00/240.00 266.50/268.50 1500 174.50/176.50 205.50/207.50 238.50/240.50 267.00/269.00 1600 174.50/176.50 205.50/207.50 238.50/240.50 267.00/269.00 1715 174.50/176.50 205.50/207.50 238.50/240.50 267.25/269.25 (C1osing Jun 27) 1715 174.50/176.50 205.50/207.50 238.50/240.50 267.00/269.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 298.50/300.50 334.00/336.00 367.50/369.50 398.50/400.50 1100 298.50/300.50 334.00/336.00 367.50/369.50 398.50/400.50 1200 299.00/301.00 334.50/336.50 368.00/370.00 399.00/401.00 1300 298.50/300.50 334.00/336.00 367.50/369.50 398.50/400.50 1400 298.50/300.50 334.00/336.00 367.50/369.50 398.50/400.50 1500 299.00/301.00 334.50/336.50 368.00/370.00 399.00/401.00 1600 299.00/301.00 334.50/336.50 368.00/370.00 399.00/401.00 1715 299.25/301.25 334.75/336.75 368.25/370.25 399.50/401.50 (C1osing Jun 27) 1715 299.00/301.00 334.25/336.25 367.50/369.50 00.50/01.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.27% 6.25% 6.23% 6.19% 6.16% 6.06% 1100 6.26% 6.25% 6.23% 6.18% 6.15% 6.06% 1200 6.26% 6.24% 6.22% 6.18% 6.17% 6.07% 1300 6.26% 6.24% 6.22% 6.17% 6.15% 6.05% 1400 6.26% 6.24% 6.22% 6.18% 6.15% 6.05% 1500 6.25% 6.26% 6.25% 6.20% 6.16% 6.06% 1600 6.25% 6.26% 6.25% 6.20% 6.16% 6.06% 1715 6.25% 6.26% 6.25% 6.20% 6.16% 6.06% (C1osing Jun 27) 1715 6.27% 6.23% 6.21% 6.15% 6.12% 6.03% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.98% 5.93% 5.88% 5.97% 5.92% 5.89% 1100 5.98% 5.92% 5.88% 5.97% 5.92% 5.89% 1200 5.99% 5.93% 5.89% 5.97% 5.92% 5.89% 1300 5.98% 5.92% 5.88% 5.96% 5.91% 5.88% 1400 5.98% 5.92% 5.88% 5.96% 5.91% 5.88% 1500 5.99% 5.93% 5.88% 5.97% 5.92% 5.89% 1600 5.99% 5.93% 5.88% 5.97% 5.92% 5.89% 1715 5.98% 5.93% 5.89% 5.97% 5.92% 5.89% (C1osing Jun 27) 1715 5.96% 5.90% 5.86% 5.94% 5.89% 5.86% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.9500/67.9600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com