Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.38% 05.38% 05.38% (Jun 28) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.38% 05.38% 05.38% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 31.75/33.25 70.00/72.00 105.00/107.00 136.50/138.50 1100 31.75/33.25 70.00/72.00 105.00/107.00 136.50/138.50 1200 31.75/33.25 70.00/72.00 105.00/107.00 136.50/138.50 1300 32.00/34.00 70.25/72.25 105.25/107.25 136.75/138.75 1400 31.75/33.25 70.00/72.00 105.00/107.00 136.50/138.50 1500 31.75/33.25 70.00/72.00 105.00/107.00 136.50/138.50 1600 32.00/33.50 70.50/72.00 105.50/107.50 137.00/139.00 1715 32.00/33.50 70.50/72.00 105.50/107.50 137.00/139.00 (Closing Jun 28) 1715 33.00/34.50 71.25/73.25 106.00/108.00 137.50/139.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 174.00/176.00 205.50/207.50 238.50/240.50 267.50/269.50 1100 174.00/176.00 205.50/207.50 238.50/240.50 267.50/269.50 1200 174.00/176.00 205.00/207.00 238.00/240.00 267.00/269.00 1300 174.25/176.25 205.75/207.75 238.75/240.75 267.75/269.75 1400 174.00/176.00 205.50/207.50 238.50/240.50 267.50/269.50 1500 174.00/176.00 205.50/207.50 238.50/240.50 267.50/269.50 1600 174.50/176.50 206.00/208.00 239.00/241.00 268.00/270.00 1715 174.50/176.50 206.00/208.00 239.00/241.00 268.00/270.00 (C1osing Jun 28) 1715 174.50/176.50 205.50/207.50 238.50/240.50 267.25/269.25 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 299.50/301.50 335.00/337.00 368.50/370.50 400.00/402.00 1100 299.50/301.50 335.00/337.00 368.50/370.50 400.00/402.00 1200 299.00/301.00 334.50/336.50 368.00/370.00 399.50/401.50 1300 300.00/302.00 335.50/337.50 369.00/371.00 400.50/402.50 1400 299.50/301.50 335.00/337.00 369.00/371.00 400.50/402.50 1500 299.50/301.50 335.00/337.00 368.50/370.50 400.00/402.00 1600 301.00/302.50 336.00/337.50 369.50/371.50 401.00/403.00 1715 300.00/302.00 335.50/337.50 369.50/371.50 401.00/403.00 (C1osing Jun 28) 1715 299.25/301.25 334.75/336.75 368.25/370.25 399.50/401.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.25% 6.26% 6.26% 6.22% 6.19% 6.09% 1100 6.25% 6.26% 6.26% 6.21% 6.19% 6.09% 1200 6.25% 6.27% 6.27% 6.22% 6.20% 6.08% 1300 6.34% 6.30% 6.29% 6.24% 6.21% 6.11% 1400 6.27% 6.28% 6.28% 6.23% 6.21% 6.11% 1500 6.27% 6.28% 6.28% 6.23% 6.21% 6.11% 1600 6.31% 6.31% 6.31% 6.26% 6.23% 6.13% 1715 6.31% 6.30% 6.30% 6.25% 6.22% 6.12% (C1osing Jun 28) 1715 6.25% 6.26% 6.25% 6.20% 6.16% 6.06% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.02% 5.97% 5.93% 6.00% 5.95% 5.93% 1100 6.02% 5.97% 5.93% 6.00% 5.95% 5.92% 1200 6.01% 5.96% 5.93% 6.00% 5.95% 5.92% 1300 6.04% 5.99% 5.95% 6.02% 5.97% 5.94% 1400 6.04% 5.98% 5.95% 6.02% 5.98% 5.95% 1500 6.04% 5.98% 5.95% 6.02% 5.97% 5.94% 1600 6.05% 6.00% 5.97% 6.03% 5.99% 5.96% 1715 6.05% 5.99% 5.96% 6.02% 5.98% 5.95% (C1osing Jun 28) 1715 5.98% 5.93% 5.89% 5.97% 5.92% 5.89% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.6750/67.6850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com