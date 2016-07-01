Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/07.50 01.00/01.50 04.00/06.00 05.40% 05.40% 05.40% (Jun 29) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.38% 05.38% 05.38% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.50/29.00 66.00/67.50 101.00/103.00 133.00/135.00 1100 27.50/29.00 66.00/68.00 101.00/103.00 132.75/134.75 1200 27.50/29.50 66.00/68.00 101.25/103.25 132.75/134.75 1300 27.50/29.50 65.50/67.50 100.50/102.50 132.25/134.25 1400 27.00/29.00 65.75/67.75 100.50/102.50 132.25/134.25 1500 28.00/28.50 66.25/67.25 101.50/102.50 133.50/134.50 1600 27.00/29.00 66.00/68.00 101.00/103.00 133.00/135.00 1715 27.50/29.00 66.00/68.00 101.00/103.00 133.00/135.00 (Closing Jun 29) 1715 32.00/33.50 70.50/72.00 105.50/107.50 137.00/139.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 170.50/172.50 202.00/204.00 235.50/237.50 264.50/266.50 1100 170.00/172.00 201.50/203.50 235.00/237.00 264.00/266.00 1200 170.00/172.00 201.50/203.50 235.00/237.00 264.25/266.25 1300 169.50/171.50 201.00/203.00 234.50/236.50 263.50/265.50 1400 169.50/171.50 201.00/203.00 234.00/236.00 263.00/265.00 1500 170.50/172.50 202.00/204.00 235.00/237.00 264.00/266.00 1600 170.50/172.50 202.00/204.00 235.25/237.25 264.25/266.25 1715 170.50/172.50 202.00/204.00 235.50/237.50 264.50/266.50 (C1osing Jun 29) 1715 174.50/176.50 206.00/208.00 239.00/241.00 268.00/270.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 296.50/298.50 332.00/334.00 366.00/368.00 397.50/399.50 1100 296.00/298.00 331.50/333.50 365.50/367.50 397.00/399.00 1200 295.50/297.50 331.00/333.00 365.50/367.50 397.00/399.00 1300 295.50/297.50 331.00/333.00 365.00/367.00 396.00/398.00 1400 295.50/297.50 331.00/333.00 365.00/367.00 396.50/398.50 1500 296.50/298.50 332.00/334.00 366.25/368.25 398.00/400.00 1600 296.50/298.50 332.00/334.00 366.25/368.25 398.00/400.00 1715 297.00/299.00 333.00/335.00 367.50/369.50 399.00/401.00 (C1osing Jun 29) 1715 300.00/302.00 335.50/337.50 369.50/371.50 401.00/403.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.35% 6.33% 6.32% 6.28% 6.24% 6.14% 1100 6.35% 6.34% 6.32% 6.26% 6.22% 6.13% 1200 6.39% 6.35% 6.33% 6.26% 6.22% 6.13% 1300 6.37% 6.30% 6.29% 6.24% 6.20% 6.11% 1400 6.31% 6.32% 6.29% 6.25% 6.21% 6.11% 1500 6.35% 6.33% 6.33% 6.29% 6.24% 6.15% 1600 6.32% 6.35% 6.33% 6.29% 6.24% 6.15% 1715 6.36% 6.35% 6.33% 6.29% 6.24% 6.15% (C1osing Jun 29) 1715 6.31% 6.30% 6.30% 6.25% 6.22% 6.12% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.07% 6.01% 5.99% 6.05% 6.00% 5.97% 1100 6.05% 6.00% 5.98% 6.03% 5.99% 5.96% 1200 6.06% 6.00% 5.97% 6.03% 5.99% 5.96% 1300 6.04% 5.99% 5.97% 6.02% 5.98% 5.95% 1400 6.03% 5.99% 5.98% 6.03% 5.99% 5.96% 1500 6.06% 6.01% 6.00% 6.05% 6.01% 5.99% 1600 6.07% 6.01% 6.00% 6.05% 6.01% 5.98% 1715 6.07% 6.02% 6.01% 6.07% 6.03% 6.00% (C1osing Jun 29) 1715 6.05% 5.99% 5.96% 6.02% 5.98% 5.95% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.5200/67.5300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com