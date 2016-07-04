Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 04.00/06.00 N/A 05.41% 05.41% N/A (Jun 30) 1000 05.00/07.50 01.00/01.50 04.00/06.00 05.40% 05.40% 05.40% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.00/28.50 65.50/67.50 100.50/102.50 132.25/134.25 1100 27.00/28.50 65.50/67.50 100.50/102.50 132.50/134.50 1200 27.50/29.50 66.00/68.00 101.00/103.00 133.25/135.25 1300 27.25/28.75 65.50/67.50 100.50/102.50 132.50/134.50 1400 27.50/29.50 66.00/68.00 101.00/103.00 133.50/135.50 1500 27.50/29.50 66.00/68.00 101.00/103.00 133.50/135.50 1600 27.25/28.75 65.50/67.50 100.50/102.50 132.50/134.50 1715 27.25/28.75 65.50/67.50 100.50/102.50 132.50/134.50 (Closing Jun 30) 1715 27.50/29.00 66.00/68.00 101.00/103.00 133.00/135.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 169.50/171.50 201.00/203.00 234.50/236.50 263.50/265.50 1100 170.00/172.00 201.50/203.50 235.00/237.00 264.00/266.00 1200 170.75/172.75 202.25/204.25 235.75/237.75 265.00/267.00 1300 170.50/172.50 202.00/204.00 235.50/237.50 265.00/267.00 1400 171.00/173.00 202.50/204.50 236.00/238.00 265.50/267.50 1500 171.00/173.00 202.50/204.50 236.00/238.00 265.50/267.50 1600 170.50/172.50 202.00/204.00 235.50/237.50 265.00/267.00 1715 170.50/172.50 202.00/204.00 235.50/237.50 265.00/267.00 (C1osing Jun 30) 1715 170.50/172.50 202.00/204.00 235.50/237.50 264.50/266.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 296.00/298.00 332.00/334.00 366.00/368.00 397.50/399.50 1100 296.50/298.50 332.50/334.50 367.00/369.00 398.50/400.50 1200 297.50/299.50 333.25/335.25 367.50/369.50 399.00/401.00 1300 297.50/299.50 333.50/335.50 368.00/370.00 399.00/401.00 1400 298.00/300.00 334.00/336.00 368.25/370.25 399.50/401.50 1500 298.00/300.00 333.75/335.75 368.00/370.00 399.00/401.00 1600 297.50/299.50 333.50/335.50 367.50/369.50 398.50/400.50 1715 297.50/299.50 333.50/335.50 368.00/370.00 399.00/401.00 (C1osing Jun 30) 1715 297.00/299.00 333.00/335.00 367.50/369.50 399.00/401.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.28% 6.31% 6.30% 6.26% 6.22% 6.13% 1100 6.28% 6.32% 6.31% 6.27% 6.24% 6.14% 1200 6.40% 6.36% 6.34% 6.30% 6.26% 6.16% 1300 6.31% 6.31% 6.31% 6.28% 6.25% 6.16% 1400 6.41% 6.36% 6.35% 6.32% 6.27% 6.17% 1500 6.41% 6.36% 6.35% 6.32% 6.27% 6.17% 1600 6.32% 6.32% 6.31% 6.28% 6.26% 6.16% 1715 6.33% 6.33% 6.32% 6.29% 6.26% 6.17% (C1osing Jun 30) 1715 6.36% 6.35% 6.33% 6.29% 6.24% 6.15% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.06% 6.01% 6.00% 6.06% 6.01% 5.99% 1100 6.07% 6.02% 6.01% 6.07% 6.03% 6.00% 1200 6.09% 6.04% 6.03% 6.08% 6.04% 6.01% 1300 6.08% 6.04% 6.03% 6.09% 6.04% 6.01% 1400 6.10% 6.05% 6.04% 6.10% 6.05% 6.02% 1500 6.10% 6.05% 6.04% 6.09% 6.05% 6.01% 1600 6.09% 6.04% 6.03% 6.09% 6.04% 6.00% 1715 6.10% 6.05% 6.04% 6.10% 6.06% 6.02% (C1osing Jun 30) 1715 6.07% 6.02% 6.01% 6.07% 6.03% 6.00% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.3150/67.3250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com