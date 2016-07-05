Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 02.00/03.00 N/A N/A 05.43% (Jul 1) 1000 04.00/06.00 04.00/06.00 N/A 05.41% 05.41% N/A --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 24.75/26.25 63.00/65.00 98.00/100.00 130.00/132.00 1100 24.75/26.75 63.25/65.25 98.25/100.25 130.25/132.25 1200 24.75/26.25 63.00/65.00 98.00/100.00 130.00/132.00 1300 24.75/26.25 63.00/65.00 98.00/100.00 130.00/132.00 1400 24.50/26.00 62.50/64.50 97.50/99.50 129.50/131.50 1500 24.50/26.00 63.00/65.00 98.00/100.00 130.00/132.00 1600 24.50/26.00 62.50/64.50 97.50/99.50 129.50/131.50 1715 24.50/26.00 63.00/65.00 98.00/100.00 130.00/132.00 (Closing Jul 1) 1715 27.25/28.75 65.50/67.50 100.50/102.50 132.50/134.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 168.00/170.00 199.50/201.50 233.00/235.00 262.50/264.50 1100 167.75/169.75 199.25/201.25 232.75/234.75 262.25/264.25 1200 167.50/169.50 199.00/201.00 232.50/234.50 262.00/264.00 1300 167.50/169.50 199.00/201.00 232.50/234.50 262.00/264.00 1400 167.00/169.00 199.00/201.00 232.50/234.50 262.00/264.00 1500 167.50/169.50 199.50/201.50 233.25/235.25 262.75/264.75 1600 167.50/169.50 199.50/201.50 233.50/235.50 263.00/265.00 1715 168.00/170.00 200.00/202.00 234.00/236.00 263.75/265.75 (C1osing Jul 1) 1715 170.50/172.50 202.00/204.00 235.50/237.50 265.00/267.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 295.00/297.00 331.00/333.00 365.50/367.50 396.50/398.50 1100 294.75/296.75 330.75/332.75 365.25/367.25 396.50/398.50 1200 294.50/296.50 330.50/332.50 365.00/367.00 396.50/398.50 1300 294.50/296.50 331.00/333.00 365.50/367.50 397.00/399.00 1400 294.50/296.50 331.00/333.00 365.50/367.50 397.00/399.00 1500 295.50/297.50 332.00/334.00 366.50/368.50 398.00/400.00 1600 296.00/298.00 332.50/334.50 367.00/369.00 398.50/400.50 1715 296.50/298.50 333.00/335.00 367.50/369.50 399.00/401.00 (C1osing Jul 1) 1715 297.50/299.50 333.50/335.50 368.00/370.00 399.00/401.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.31% 6.32% 6.32% 6.29% 6.26% 6.16% 1100 6.35% 6.34% 6.33% 6.30% 6.25% 6.15% 1200 6.31% 6.32% 6.32% 6.29% 6.24% 6.15% 1300 6.31% 6.32% 6.32% 6.29% 6.24% 6.15% 1400 6.25% 6.27% 6.28% 6.26% 6.22% 6.14% 1500 6.28% 6.32% 6.31% 6.28% 6.24% 6.16% 1600 6.25% 6.27% 6.28% 6.27% 6.24% 6.16% 1715 6.27% 6.32% 6.31% 6.29% 6.26% 6.17% (C1osing Jul 1) 1715 6.33% 6.33% 6.32% 6.29% 6.26% 6.17% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.10% 6.05% 6.05% 6.10% 6.06% 6.02% 1100 6.09% 6.05% 6.04% 6.09% 6.06% 6.02% 1200 6.09% 6.04% 6.04% 6.09% 6.05% 6.02% 1300 6.08% 6.04% 6.04% 6.10% 6.06% 6.03% 1400 6.08% 6.04% 6.03% 6.09% 6.06% 6.03% 1500 6.10% 6.06% 6.06% 6.11% 6.08% 6.04% 1600 6.10% 6.06% 6.06% 6.12% 6.08% 6.05% 1715 6.12% 6.08% 6.07% 6.13% 6.09% 6.05% (C1osing Jul 1) 1715 6.10% 6.05% 6.04% 6.10% 6.06% 6.02% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.2650/67.2750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com