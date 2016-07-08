Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.41% 05.41% 05.41% (Jul 5) 1000 03.00/04.50 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 05.42% 05.42% 05.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.50/21.00 57.50/59.50 92.25/94.25 124.25/126.25 1100 19.50/21.00 57.50/59.50 92.00/94.00 123.50/125.50 1200 19.50/21.00 57.50/59.50 92.00/94.00 123.75/125.70 1300 19.50/21.00 57.50/59.50 92.00/94.00 123.75/125.70 1400 19.50/21.00 57.50/59.50 92.00/94.00 123.50/125.50 1500 19.50/21.00 57.00/59.00 91.50/93.50 123.00/125.00 1600 19.25/21.25 57.25/59.25 91.50/93.50 123.50/125.50 1715 19.50/21.00 57.00/59.00 91.50/93.50 123.00/125.00 (Closing Jul 5) 1715 23.00/24.50 61.00/63.00 96.00/98.00 128.00/130.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 161.75/163.75 193.75/195.75 227.25/229.25 256.75/258.75 1100 160.50/162.50 192.25/194.20 226.00/228.00 255.50/257.50 1200 161.00/163.00 193.00/195.00 227.00/229.00 256.50/258.50 1300 161.00/163.00 193.00/195.00 227.00/229.00 256.50/258.50 1400 160.50/162.50 192.25/194.20 226.00/228.00 255.50/257.50 1500 160.00/162.00 192.00/194.00 226.00/228.00 255.50/257.50 1600 161.00/163.00 192.50/194.50 226.00/228.00 255.50/257.50 1715 160.00/162.00 191.75/193.75 225.50/227.50 255.00/257.00 (C1osing Jul 5) 1715 165.50/167.50 197.50/199.50 231.50/233.50 261.00/263.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 289.75/291.75 326.00/328.00 360.50/362.50 392.00/394.00 1100 288.00/290.00 324.00/326.00 358.50/360.50 389.50/391.50 1200 289.00/291.00 325.00/327.00 359.50/361.50 390.50/392.50 1300 289.00/291.00 325.00/327.00 359.50/361.50 390.50/392.50 1400 288.00/290.00 324.00/326.00 358.50/360.50 389.50/391.50 1500 288.00/290.00 324.00/326.00 358.50/360.50 389.50/391.50 1600 288.00/290.00 324.00/326.00 358.25/360.25 389.50/391.50 1715 287.50/289.50 323.50/325.50 358.00/360.00 389.00/391.00 (C1osing Jul 5) 1715 293.50/295.50 330.00/332.00 364.50/366.50 396.00/398.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.17% 6.22% 6.23% 6.21% 6.17% 6.10% 1100 6.17% 6.21% 6.20% 6.17% 6.12% 6.06% 1200 6.16% 6.21% 6.20% 6.18% 6.14% 6.08% 1300 6.16% 6.21% 6.20% 6.18% 6.14% 6.08% 1400 6.17% 6.21% 6.20% 6.17% 6.12% 6.06% 1500 6.14% 6.17% 6.17% 6.15% 6.11% 6.06% 1600 6.15% 6.19% 6.19% 6.18% 6.14% 6.07% 1715 6.14% 6.17% 6.17% 6.15% 6.11% 6.05% (C1osing Jul 5) 1715 6.17% 6.23% 6.24% 6.22% 6.19% 6.12% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.04% 6.00% 6.03% 6.07% 6.03% 6.00% 1100 6.00% 5.97% 5.99% 6.03% 5.99% 5.96% 1200 6.02% 5.98% 6.00% 6.04% 6.00% 5.97% 1300 6.02% 5.98% 6.00% 6.04% 6.00% 5.97% 1400 6.01% 5.97% 5.99% 6.03% 5.99% 5.96% 1500 6.01% 5.97% 5.99% 6.03% 5.99% 5.96% 1600 6.01% 5.97% 5.99% 6.03% 5.99% 5.97% 1715 5.99% 5.96% 5.98% 6.02% 5.99% 5.96% (C1osing Jul 5) 1715 6.06% 6.02% 6.03% 6.08% 6.04% 6.01% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.3900/67.4000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com