Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.41% 05.41% 05.41% (Jul 7) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.41% 05.41% 05.41% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.50/20.00 56.00/58.00 90.50/92.50 122.25/124.20 1100 19.00/20.50 56.50/58.50 91.00/93.00 122.50/124.50 1200 18.75/20.25 56.50/58.50 91.00/93.00 122.50/124.50 1300 18.50/20.00 56.00/58.00 90.50/92.50 122.00/124.00 1400 18.50/20.00 56.00/58.00 90.50/92.50 122.00/124.00 1500 18.50/20.00 56.00/58.00 90.50/92.50 122.00/124.00 1600 18.50/20.00 56.00/58.00 90.50/92.50 122.00/124.00 1715 18.50/20.00 56.50/58.50 91.00/93.00 122.50/124.50 (Closing Jul 7) 1715 19.50/21.00 57.00/59.00 91.50/93.50 123.00/125.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 159.50/161.50 191.25/193.20 225.00/227.00 254.50/256.50 1100 159.50/161.50 191.25/193.25 225.00/227.00 254.00/256.00 1200 159.50/161.50 191.00/193.00 224.50/226.50 253.50/255.50 1300 159.00/161.00 190.50/192.50 224.00/226.00 253.00/255.00 1400 159.00/161.00 190.50/192.50 224.00/226.00 253.00/255.00 1500 159.00/161.00 190.50/192.50 224.00/226.00 253.00/255.00 1600 159.00/161.00 190.50/192.50 224.00/226.00 253.00/255.00 1715 159.50/161.50 191.00/193.00 224.50/226.50 254.00/256.00 (C1osing Jul 7) 1715 160.00/162.00 191.75/193.75 225.50/227.50 255.00/257.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 287.00/289.00 323.00/325.00 357.50/359.50 388.50/390.50 1100 286.50/288.50 322.75/324.75 357.25/359.25 388.50/390.50 1200 286.00/288.00 322.00/324.00 356.50/358.50 387.50/389.50 1300 285.50/287.50 321.50/323.50 356.00/358.00 387.00/389.00 1400 285.50/287.50 321.50/323.50 356.00/358.00 387.00/389.00 1500 285.50/287.50 321.50/323.50 356.00/358.00 387.00/389.00 1600 285.50/287.50 321.50/323.50 356.00/358.00 387.00/389.00 1715 286.50/288.50 322.50/324.50 357.00/359.00 388.00/390.00 (C1osing Jul 7) 1715 287.50/289.50 323.50/325.50 358.00/360.00 389.00/391.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.15% 6.18% 6.18% 6.16% 6.12% 6.05% 1100 6.24% 6.22% 6.20% 6.17% 6.12% 6.06% 1200 6.22% 6.22% 6.20% 6.17% 6.12% 6.05% 1300 6.16% 6.19% 6.18% 6.16% 6.11% 6.04% 1400 6.16% 6.19% 6.18% 6.16% 6.11% 6.04% 1500 6.16% 6.19% 6.18% 6.16% 6.11% 6.04% 1600 6.17% 6.19% 6.19% 6.16% 6.11% 6.04% 1715 6.20% 6.23% 6.21% 6.18% 6.13% 6.05% (C1osing Jul 7) 1715 6.14% 6.17% 6.17% 6.15% 6.11% 6.05% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.00% 5.96% 5.99% 6.02% 5.99% 5.96% 1100 6.00% 5.96% 5.98% 6.02% 5.99% 5.96% 1200 5.99% 5.94% 5.97% 6.01% 5.97% 5.94% 1300 5.98% 5.94% 5.97% 6.01% 5.97% 5.94% 1400 5.98% 5.94% 5.97% 6.01% 5.97% 5.94% 1500 5.98% 5.94% 5.97% 6.01% 5.97% 5.94% 1600 5.99% 5.95% 5.97% 6.01% 5.98% 5.95% 1715 6.00% 5.96% 5.99% 6.03% 5.99% 5.96% (C1osing Jul 7) 1715 5.99% 5.96% 5.98% 6.02% 5.99% 5.96% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.3625/67.3725 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com