Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.44% 05.44% 05.44% (Jul 8) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.41% 05.41% 05.41% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.75/19.75 55.75/57.75 90.00/92.00 121.75/123.75 1100 17.25/18.75 55.00/57.00 89.50/91.50 121.00/123.00 1200 17.25/18.75 55.00/57.00 89.50/91.50 121.00/123.00 1300 17.75/18.75 55.50/57.00 90.00/91.50 121.75/123.75 1400 17.25/19.25 55.00/57.00 89.50/91.50 121.25/123.25 1500 17.25/18.75 55.00/57.00 89.50/91.50 121.00/123.00 1600 17.25/18.75 55.00/57.00 89.50/91.50 121.00/123.00 1715 17.25/18.75 55.00/57.00 89.50/91.50 121.00/123.00 (Closing Jul 8) 1715 18.50/20.00 56.50/58.50 91.00/93.00 122.50/124.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 159.00/161.00 190.75/192.75 224.25/226.25 253.75/255.75 1100 158.00/160.00 189.50/191.50 223.00/225.00 252.50/254.50 1200 158.50/160.50 190.00/192.00 223.50/225.50 253.00/255.00 1300 159.00/161.00 190.50/192.50 224.00/226.00 253.50/255.50 1400 158.50/160.50 190.25/192.25 223.50/225.50 253.00/255.00 1500 158.00/160.00 189.50/191.50 223.00/225.00 252.50/254.50 1600 158.00/160.00 189.50/191.50 223.00/225.00 252.50/254.50 1715 158.00/160.00 189.50/191.50 223.00/225.00 252.50/254.50 (C1osing Jul 8) 1715 159.50/161.50 191.00/193.00 224.50/226.50 254.00/256.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 286.50/288.50 322.50/324.50 357.25/359.25 388.50/390.50 1100 285.25/287.25 321.50/323.50 356.00/358.00 387.00/389.00 1200 285.75/287.75 322.25/324.25 357.00/359.00 388.00/390.00 1300 286.25/288.25 322.25/324.25 356.75/358.75 388.00/390.00 1400 286.00/288.00 322.00/324.00 356.75/358.75 388.00/390.00 1500 285.50/287.50 322.00/324.00 357.00/359.00 388.50/390.50 1600 285.50/287.50 322.00/324.00 357.00/359.00 388.50/390.50 1715 285.50/287.50 322.00/324.00 357.00/359.00 388.50/390.50 (C1osing Jul 8) 1715 286.50/288.50 322.50/324.50 357.00/359.00 388.00/390.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.32% 6.28% 6.25% 6.23% 6.18% 6.10% 1100 6.19% 6.22% 6.21% 6.18% 6.13% 6.06% 1200 6.19% 6.22% 6.21% 6.20% 6.15% 6.08% 1300 6.23% 6.24% 6.24% 6.22% 6.17% 6.09% 1400 6.21% 6.22% 6.22% 6.20% 6.16% 6.08% 1500 6.19% 6.22% 6.21% 6.18% 6.13% 6.06% 1600 6.19% 6.21% 6.21% 6.18% 6.13% 6.05% 1715 6.19% 6.22% 6.21% 6.18% 6.14% 6.06% (C1osing Jul 8) 1715 6.20% 6.23% 6.21% 6.18% 6.13% 6.05% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.05% 6.01% 6.04% 6.07% 6.04% 6.01% 1100 6.01% 5.98% 6.01% 6.04% 6.01% 5.98% 1200 6.02% 5.99% 6.03% 6.06% 6.03% 6.00% 1300 6.03% 6.00% 6.03% 6.06% 6.02% 5.99% 1400 6.02% 5.99% 6.03% 6.06% 6.03% 6.00% 1500 6.01% 5.98% 6.02% 6.06% 6.03% 6.00% 1600 6.00% 5.97% 6.01% 6.05% 6.02% 6.00% 1715 6.01% 5.98% 6.02% 6.06% 6.03% 6.00% (C1osing Jul 8) 1715 6.00% 5.96% 5.99% 6.03% 5.99% 5.96% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.1225/67.1325 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com