Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 05.43% 05.43% 05.43% (Jul 11) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.44% 05.44% 05.44% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.50/18.50 54.25/56.25 88.50/90.50 120.00/122.00 1100 16.00/17.50 53.50/55.50 88.00/90.00 119.50/121.50 1200 16.00/17.50 53.50/55.50 88.00/90.00 119.50/121.50 1300 16.00/17.50 53.50/55.50 88.00/90.00 119.50/121.50 1400 16.50/18.50 54.25/56.25 88.50/90.50 120.00/122.00 1500 16.50/18.50 54.25/56.25 88.50/90.50 120.00/122.00 1600 16.50/18.50 54.25/56.25 88.50/90.50 120.00/122.00 1715 16.00/17.50 53.50/55.50 88.00/90.00 119.50/121.50 (Closing Jul 11) 1715 17.25/18.75 55.00/57.00 89.50/91.50 121.00/123.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 157.00/159.00 188.25/190.25 221.50/223.50 250.75/252.75 1100 156.75/158.75 188.00/190.00 221.50/223.50 250.75/252.75 1200 156.50/158.50 187.50/189.50 221.00/223.00 250.25/252.25 1300 156.50/158.50 187.50/189.50 221.00/223.00 250.25/252.25 1400 156.75/158.75 188.25/190.25 222.00/224.00 251.25/253.25 1500 157.00/159.00 188.75/190.75 222.25/224.25 251.75/253.75 1600 157.00/159.00 188.75/190.75 222.25/224.25 251.75/253.75 1715 156.75/158.75 188.00/190.00 221.50/223.50 251.00/253.00 (C1osing Jul 11) 1715 158.00/160.00 189.50/191.50 223.00/225.00 252.50/254.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 283.50/285.50 319.50/321.50 354.00/356.00 385.00/387.00 1100 283.50/285.50 320.00/322.00 354.75/356.75 386.00/388.00 1200 283.00/285.00 319.50/321.50 354.00/356.00 385.00/387.00 1300 283.00/285.00 319.50/321.50 354.25/356.25 385.50/387.50 1400 284.00/286.00 320.25/322.25 354.75/356.75 386.00/388.00 1500 284.50/286.50 320.75/322.75 355.25/357.25 386.50/388.50 1600 284.50/286.50 320.75/322.75 355.25/357.25 386.50/388.50 1715 284.00/286.00 320.50/322.50 355.25/357.25 386.50/388.50 (C1osing Jul 11) 1715 285.50/287.50 322.00/324.00 357.00/359.00 388.50/390.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.27% 6.24% 6.22% 6.19% 6.13% 6.04% 1100 6.15% 6.19% 6.18% 6.17% 6.12% 6.04% 1200 6.15% 6.19% 6.19% 6.17% 6.11% 6.03% 1300 6.15% 6.19% 6.19% 6.17% 6.11% 6.03% 1400 6.27% 6.25% 6.22% 6.18% 6.13% 6.05% 1500 6.27% 6.25% 6.22% 6.19% 6.14% 6.06% 1600 6.27% 6.24% 6.22% 6.19% 6.14% 6.06% 1715 6.15% 6.19% 6.19% 6.17% 6.12% 6.04% (C1osing Jul 11) 1715 6.19% 6.22% 6.21% 6.18% 6.14% 6.06% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.99% 5.96% 6.01% 6.03% 5.99% 5.96% 1100 5.99% 5.96% 6.01% 6.04% 6.01% 5.98% 1200 5.98% 5.95% 6.01% 6.03% 6.00% 5.97% 1300 5.98% 5.95% 6.01% 6.03% 6.00% 5.97% 1400 6.01% 5.97% 6.02% 6.04% 6.01% 5.98% 1500 6.02% 5.98% 6.03% 6.05% 6.02% 5.99% 1600 6.02% 5.98% 6.03% 6.05% 6.02% 5.99% 1715 5.99% 5.97% 6.02% 6.05% 6.01% 5.98% (C1osing Jul 11) 1715 6.01% 5.98% 6.02% 6.06% 6.03% 6.00% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.1800/67.1900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com