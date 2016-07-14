Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.44% 05.44% 05.44% (Jul 12) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 05.43% 05.43% 05.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.00/16.50 53.00/55.00 87.50/89.50 119.00/121.00 1100 15.00/16.50 52.50/54.50 87.00/89.00 118.50/120.50 1200 15.00/17.00 52.50/54.50 86.75/88.75 118.25/120.25 1300 15.00/16.50 52.75/54.75 86.75/88.75 118.25/120.25 1400 15.00/17.00 52.00/54.00 86.00/88.00 118.00/120.00 1500 15.25/16.75 52.75/54.75 86.75/88.75 118.25/120.25 1600 15.00/17.00 52.00/54.00 86.00/88.00 118.00/120.00 1715 15.00/16.50 52.50/54.50 86.50/88.50 118.00/120.00 (Closing Jul 12) 1715 16.00/17.50 53.50/55.50 88.00/90.00 119.50/121.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 156.25/158.25 187.50/189.50 221.25/223.25 251.00/253.00 1100 155.50/157.50 186.50/188.50 220.00/222.00 249.50/251.50 1200 155.00/157.00 186.50/188.50 220.00/222.00 249.50/251.50 1300 155.25/157.25 186.50/188.50 220.00/222.00 249.50/251.50 1400 155.00/157.00 186.00/188.00 219.00/221.00 249.00/251.00 1500 155.25/157.25 186.25/188.25 219.75/221.75 249.25/251.25 1600 155.00/157.00 186.00/188.00 220.00/222.00 249.00/251.00 1715 155.25/157.20 186.50/188.50 220.00/222.00 250.00/252.00 (C1osing Jul 12) 1715 156.75/158.75 188.00/190.00 221.50/223.50 251.00/253.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 284.00/286.00 320.50/322.50 355.50/357.50 387.00/389.00 1100 282.50/284.50 319.00/321.00 354.00/356.00 385.50/387.50 1200 282.50/284.50 319.00/321.00 353.75/355.75 385.00/387.00 1300 282.50/284.50 319.00/321.00 354.00/356.00 385.50/387.50 1400 282.00/284.00 318.00/320.00 353.00/355.00 385.00/387.00 1500 282.25/284.25 318.75/320.75 353.75/355.75 385.25/387.25 1600 282.00/284.00 319.00/321.00 354.00/356.00 385.00/387.00 1715 283.00/285.00 319.50/321.50 354.50/356.50 386.00/388.00 (C1osing Jul 12) 1715 284.00/286.00 320.50/322.50 355.25/357.25 386.50/388.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.22% 6.25% 6.22% 6.20% 6.14% 6.06% 1100 6.17% 6.20% 6.19% 6.17% 6.11% 6.03% 1200 6.19% 6.19% 6.18% 6.15% 6.10% 6.03% 1300 6.19% 6.20% 6.18% 6.16% 6.10% 6.03% 1400 6.15% 6.14% 6.15% 6.15% 6.09% 6.01% 1500 6.22% 6.20% 6.18% 6.16% 6.10% 6.02% 1600 6.15% 6.14% 6.16% 6.16% 6.10% 6.03% 1715 6.18% 6.19% 6.17% 6.16% 6.11% 6.04% (C1osing Jul 12) 1715 6.15% 6.19% 6.19% 6.17% 6.12% 6.04% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.02% 5.99% 6.05% 6.07% 6.04% 6.01% 1100 5.99% 5.96% 6.02% 6.04% 6.01% 5.99% 1200 5.98% 5.96% 6.01% 6.04% 6.00% 5.98% 1300 5.98% 5.96% 6.02% 6.04% 6.01% 5.99% 1400 5.97% 5.95% 6.00% 6.03% 6.00% 5.98% 1500 5.98% 5.96% 6.02% 6.04% 6.01% 5.99% 1600 5.99% 5.95% 6.02% 6.05% 6.02% 5.99% 1715 6.00% 5.98% 6.04% 6.06% 6.03% 6.01% (C1osing Jul 12) 1715 5.99% 5.97% 6.02% 6.05% 6.01% 5.98% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.0500/67.0600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com