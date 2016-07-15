Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.45% 05.45% 05.45% (Jul 13) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.44% 05.44% 05.44% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.50/13.00 49.50/51.50 83.50/85.50 115.00/117.00 1100 12.25/12.75 49.50/50.50 83.75/84.75 115.50/116.50 1200 11.75/12.75 49.00/51.00 83.25/85.25 115.00/117.00 1300 11.50/13.00 49.50/51.50 83.50/85.50 115.00/117.00 1400 11.50/13.00 49.50/51.50 83.50/85.50 115.00/117.00 1500 11.50/13.00 49.50/51.50 83.50/85.50 115.00/117.00 1600 12.00/14.00 49.50/51.50 83.50/85.50 115.00/117.00 1715 12.00/13.00 49.50/51.00 83.50/85.50 115.00/117.00 (Closing Jul 13) 1715 15.00/16.50 52.50/54.50 86.50/88.50 118.00/120.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 152.00/154.00 183.00/185.00 216.50/218.50 246.50/248.50 1100 152.00/154.00 183.25/185.25 216.75/218.75 246.25/248.25 1200 152.00/154.00 183.25/185.25 216.75/218.75 246.50/248.50 1300 152.25/154.25 183.50/185.50 217.00/219.00 247.00/249.00 1400 152.25/154.20 183.50/185.50 217.00/219.00 247.00/249.00 1500 152.25/154.20 183.50/185.50 217.50/219.50 247.50/249.50 1600 152.25/154.25 183.50/185.50 217.50/219.50 247.50/249.50 1715 152.25/154.25 183.50/185.50 217.00/219.00 246.50/248.50 (C1osing Jul 13) 1715 155.25/157.20 186.50/188.50 220.00/222.00 250.00/252.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 279.50/281.50 316.00/318.00 351.00/353.00 382.50/384.50 1100 279.50/281.50 316.00/318.00 351.00/353.00 382.50/384.50 1200 279.75/281.75 316.50/318.50 351.50/353.50 383.00/385.00 1300 280.00/282.00 316.75/318.75 352.00/354.00 383.50/385.50 1400 280.00/282.00 317.00/319.00 352.00/354.00 383.50/385.50 1500 280.50/282.50 317.50/319.50 352.50/354.50 384.00/386.00 1600 280.50/282.50 317.50/319.50 352.50/354.50 384.00/386.00 1715 279.50/281.50 316.50/318.50 351.50/353.50 383.00/385.00 (C1osing Jul 13) 1715 283.00/285.00 319.50/321.50 354.50/356.50 386.00/388.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.23% 6.23% 6.21% 6.18% 6.11% 6.04% 1100 6.20% 6.21% 6.20% 6.19% 6.12% 6.05% 1200 6.18% 6.21% 6.20% 6.19% 6.12% 6.05% 1300 6.23% 6.23% 6.21% 6.19% 6.13% 6.06% 1400 6.24% 6.24% 6.21% 6.20% 6.13% 6.06% 1500 6.24% 6.24% 6.21% 6.20% 6.13% 6.07% 1600 6.29% 6.24% 6.21% 6.20% 6.13% 6.07% 1715 6.23% 6.23% 6.21% 6.20% 6.13% 6.06% (C1osing Jul 13) 1715 6.18% 6.19% 6.17% 6.16% 6.11% 6.04% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.00% 5.98% 6.05% 6.06% 6.03% 6.01% 1100 6.00% 5.98% 6.05% 6.07% 6.04% 6.01% 1200 6.01% 5.99% 6.06% 6.08% 6.05% 6.02% 1300 6.02% 5.99% 6.06% 6.08% 6.05% 6.03% 1400 6.02% 6.00% 6.07% 6.09% 6.06% 6.03% 1500 6.03% 6.01% 6.08% 6.10% 6.06% 6.04% 1600 6.03% 6.01% 6.08% 6.10% 6.06% 6.04% 1715 6.01% 5.98% 6.06% 6.08% 6.05% 6.02% (C1osing Jul 13) 1715 6.00% 5.98% 6.04% 6.06% 6.03% 6.01% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 66.9100/66.9200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com