Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.45% 05.45% 05.45% (Jul 14) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.45% 05.45% 05.45% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.50/12.00 48.00/50.00 82.25/84.25 114.00/116.00 1100 10.50/11.50 48.00/49.50 82.00/84.00 113.50/115.50 1200 10.50/11.50 48.00/49.50 82.00/84.00 113.50/115.50 1300 10.50/11.50 48.00/49.50 82.00/84.00 113.50/115.50 1400 10.50/11.50 48.00/49.50 82.00/84.00 113.50/115.50 1500 10.50/11.50 48.00/50.00 82.00/84.00 113.50/115.50 1600 10.50/12.00 48.25/50.25 82.25/84.25 113.75/115.75 1715 10.50/11.50 48.00/50.00 82.00/84.00 113.50/115.50 (Closing Jul 14) 1715 12.00/13.00 49.50/51.00 83.50/85.50 115.00/117.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 150.75/152.75 182.00/184.00 215.50/217.50 245.00/247.00 1100 150.50/152.50 181.50/183.50 215.00/217.00 244.50/246.50 1200 150.50/152.50 181.50/183.50 215.00/217.00 244.50/246.50 1300 150.75/152.75 182.00/184.00 215.50/217.50 245.00/247.00 1400 150.75/152.75 182.00/184.00 215.50/217.50 245.00/247.00 1500 150.75/152.70 182.00/184.00 215.50/217.50 245.00/247.00 1600 150.75/152.75 182.25/184.25 215.75/217.75 245.25/247.25 1715 150.50/152.50 182.00/184.00 215.50/217.50 245.00/247.00 (C1osing Jul 14) 1715 152.25/154.25 183.50/185.50 217.00/219.00 246.50/248.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 278.00/280.00 314.75/316.75 349.50/351.50 381.00/383.00 1100 277.25/279.25 314.00/316.00 348.75/350.75 380.00/382.00 1200 277.50/279.50 314.50/316.50 349.25/351.25 380.50/382.50 1300 277.50/279.50 314.50/316.50 349.25/351.25 380.50/382.50 1400 278.00/280.00 315.00/317.00 349.75/351.75 381.00/383.00 1500 277.75/279.70 315.00/317.00 349.75/351.70 381.00/383.00 1600 278.25/280.25 315.00/317.00 349.75/351.75 381.00/383.00 1715 277.75/279.75 315.00/317.00 349.75/351.75 381.00/383.00 (C1osing Jul 14) 1715 279.50/281.50 316.50/318.50 351.50/353.50 383.00/385.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.21% 6.22% 6.21% 6.18% 6.12% 6.05% 1100 6.15% 6.19% 6.18% 6.16% 6.09% 6.02% 1200 6.15% 6.18% 6.17% 6.16% 6.09% 6.02% 1300 6.15% 6.18% 6.17% 6.16% 6.10% 6.03% 1400 6.15% 6.18% 6.18% 6.17% 6.10% 6.03% 1500 6.18% 6.19% 6.17% 6.16% 6.10% 6.03% 1600 6.22% 6.21% 6.19% 6.17% 6.11% 6.04% 1715 6.18% 6.19% 6.17% 6.16% 6.10% 6.03% (C1osing Jul 14) 1715 6.23% 6.23% 6.21% 6.20% 6.13% 6.06% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.00% 5.98% 6.05% 6.06% 6.03% 6.01% 1100 5.97% 5.95% 6.02% 6.04% 6.01% 5.98% 1200 5.97% 5.95% 6.03% 6.04% 6.01% 5.99% 1300 5.98% 5.95% 6.03% 6.04% 6.01% 5.98% 1400 5.99% 5.96% 6.04% 6.05% 6.02% 6.00% 1500 5.98% 5.96% 6.04% 6.05% 6.02% 5.99% 1600 5.99% 5.97% 6.04% 6.05% 6.02% 6.00% 1715 5.98% 5.96% 6.04% 6.05% 6.02% 6.00% (C1osing Jul 14) 1715 6.01% 5.98% 6.06% 6.08% 6.05% 6.02% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.0625/67.0725 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com