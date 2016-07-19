Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.44% 05.44% 05.44% (Jul 15) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.45% 05.45% 05.45% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.00/10.50 46.50/48.50 80.50/82.50 112.00/114.00 1100 09.00/10.50 46.50/48.50 80.50/82.50 112.00/114.00 1200 09.00/10.50 46.50/48.50 80.50/82.50 112.00/114.00 1300 09.00/10.50 46.50/48.50 80.50/82.50 111.75/113.75 1400 09.00/10.50 46.50/48.50 80.50/82.50 111.75/113.75 1500 09.00/10.50 46.50/48.50 80.50/82.50 112.00/114.00 1600 09.25/10.75 46.50/48.50 80.50/82.50 112.00/114.00 1715 09.75/10.75 47.00/48.00 80.75/82.25 112.00/114.00 (Closing Jul 15) 1715 10.50/11.50 48.00/50.00 82.00/84.00 113.50/115.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 149.00/151.00 180.50/182.50 214.00/216.00 243.50/245.50 1100 149.00/151.00 180.00/182.00 213.50/215.50 243.00/245.00 1200 148.75/150.75 179.75/181.75 213.00/215.00 242.00/244.00 1300 148.75/150.75 179.75/181.75 213.00/215.00 242.50/244.50 1400 148.50/150.50 179.50/181.50 213.00/215.00 242.50/244.50 1500 149.00/151.00 180.00/182.00 213.50/215.50 242.50/244.50 1600 149.00/151.00 180.00/182.00 213.50/215.50 243.00/245.00 1715 149.00/151.00 180.00/182.00 213.50/215.50 243.00/245.00 (C1osing Jul 15) 1715 150.50/152.50 182.00/184.00 215.50/217.50 245.00/247.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 276.50/278.50 313.50/315.50 348.25/350.25 379.50/381.50 1100 275.75/277.70 312.50/314.50 347.25/349.25 378.50/380.50 1200 274.50/276.50 311.00/313.00 345.75/347.75 377.00/379.00 1300 275.00/277.00 311.50/313.50 346.25/348.25 377.50/379.50 1400 275.00/277.00 311.50/313.50 346.25/348.25 377.50/379.50 1500 275.00/277.00 311.50/313.50 346.25/348.25 377.50/379.50 1600 275.50/277.50 312.00/314.00 346.75/348.75 378.00/380.00 1715 275.50/277.50 312.50/314.50 347.25/349.25 378.50/380.50 (C1osing Jul 15) 1715 277.75/279.75 315.00/317.00 349.75/351.75 381.00/383.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.13% 6.15% 6.15% 6.14% 6.08% 6.01% 1100 6.13% 6.16% 6.15% 6.14% 6.07% 6.00% 1200 6.13% 6.16% 6.15% 6.13% 6.06% 5.99% 1300 6.14% 6.16% 6.14% 6.13% 6.06% 5.99% 1400 6.13% 6.15% 6.14% 6.12% 6.05% 5.98% 1500 6.13% 6.15% 6.14% 6.13% 6.06% 6.00% 1600 6.14% 6.15% 6.14% 6.13% 6.06% 6.00% 1715 6.15% 6.15% 6.14% 6.13% 6.06% 5.99% (C1osing Jul 15) 1715 6.18% 6.19% 6.17% 6.16% 6.10% 6.03% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.97% 5.95% 6.03% 6.04% 6.01% 5.98% 1100 5.96% 5.94% 6.02% 6.02% 5.99% 5.97% 1200 5.94% 5.91% 5.99% 6.00% 5.97% 5.95% 1300 5.95% 5.92% 6.00% 6.01% 5.98% 5.96% 1400 5.94% 5.92% 6.00% 6.00% 5.98% 5.95% 1500 5.94% 5.92% 5.99% 6.00% 5.97% 5.95% 1600 5.95% 5.93% 6.00% 6.01% 5.98% 5.96% 1715 5.95% 5.92% 6.00% 6.01% 5.98% 5.96% (C1osing Jul 15) 1715 5.98% 5.96% 6.04% 6.05% 6.02% 6.00% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.2000/67.2100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com