Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.43% 05.43% 05.43% (Jul 18) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.44% 05.44% 05.44% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.25/09.75 45.50/47.50 79.50/81.50 110.75/112.70 1100 08.25/09.75 45.50/47.50 79.50/81.50 111.00/113.00 1200 08.25/09.75 45.50/47.50 79.50/81.50 111.00/113.00 1300 08.25/09.75 45.50/47.50 79.50/81.50 111.00/113.00 1400 08.25/09.75 45.50/47.50 79.50/81.50 111.00/113.00 1500 08.75/09.25 46.00/46.75 80.25/81.25 111.75/112.75 1600 08.25/09.75 45.50/47.50 79.50/81.50 111.00/113.00 1715 08.50/09.50 46.00/48.00 80.00/82.00 111.50/113.50 (Closing Jul 18) 1715 09.75/10.75 47.00/48.00 80.75/82.25 112.00/114.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 147.75/149.70 178.75/180.70 212.25/214.20 241.50/243.50 1100 148.00/150.00 179.00/181.00 212.50/214.50 241.50/243.50 1200 148.00/150.00 179.50/181.50 213.00/215.00 242.50/244.50 1300 148.00/150.00 179.00/181.00 212.00/214.00 241.50/243.50 1400 147.75/149.70 178.50/180.50 212.00/214.00 241.50/243.50 1500 148.50/149.50 179.50/180.50 212.75/213.75 241.75/242.75 1600 148.00/150.00 179.00/181.00 212.50/214.50 242.00/244.00 1715 148.50/150.50 179.50/181.50 213.00/215.00 242.00/244.00 (C1osing Jul 18) 1715 149.00/151.00 180.00/182.00 213.50/215.50 243.00/245.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 274.00/276.00 311.00/313.00 345.75/347.75 377.00/379.00 1100 274.00/276.00 311.00/313.00 345.75/347.75 377.00/379.00 1200 275.00/277.00 312.00/314.00 346.75/348.75 378.00/380.00 1300 274.00/276.00 311.00/313.00 345.75/347.75 377.00/379.00 1400 274.00/276.00 311.00/313.00 345.75/347.75 377.00/379.00 1500 274.25/275.25 311.25/312.25 346.25/347.25 377.50/378.50 1600 274.50/276.50 311.50/313.50 346.25/348.20 377.50/379.50 1715 274.50/276.50 311.50/313.50 346.25/348.25 377.50/379.50 (C1osing Jul 18) 1715 275.50/277.50 312.50/314.50 347.25/349.25 378.50/380.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.16% 6.16% 6.13% 6.12% 6.05% 5.98% 1100 6.16% 6.16% 6.15% 6.14% 6.06% 5.99% 1200 6.16% 6.17% 6.15% 6.14% 6.08% 6.01% 1300 6.16% 6.17% 6.15% 6.14% 6.07% 5.99% 1400 6.16% 6.16% 6.15% 6.13% 6.05% 5.98% 1500 6.14% 6.17% 6.16% 6.14% 6.06% 5.99% 1600 6.16% 6.16% 6.15% 6.14% 6.06% 5.99% 1715 6.23% 6.21% 6.19% 6.16% 6.09% 6.01% (C1osing Jul 18) 1715 6.15% 6.15% 6.14% 6.13% 6.06% 5.99% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.94% 5.91% 6.00% 6.01% 5.98% 5.96% 1100 5.95% 5.92% 6.00% 6.01% 5.98% 5.96% 1200 5.97% 5.94% 6.03% 6.03% 6.00% 5.98% 1300 5.95% 5.92% 6.01% 6.01% 5.98% 5.96% 1400 5.95% 5.92% 6.01% 6.01% 5.98% 5.96% 1500 5.94% 5.91% 6.00% 6.01% 5.98% 5.96% 1600 5.96% 5.93% 6.02% 6.02% 5.99% 5.97% 1715 5.96% 5.93% 6.02% 6.02% 5.99% 5.97% (C1osing Jul 18) 1715 5.95% 5.92% 6.00% 6.01% 5.98% 5.96% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.1000/67.1100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com