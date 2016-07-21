Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.43% 05.43% 05.43% (Jul 19) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.43% 05.43% 05.43% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.25/08.75 44.75/46.75 78.75/80.75 110.50/112.50 1100 07.00/08.50 44.50/46.50 78.50/80.50 110.00/112.00 1200 07.25/08.25 45.00/46.50 79.00/81.00 110.50/112.50 1300 07.00/08.50 44.50/46.50 78.50/80.50 110.00/112.00 1400 07.25/08.25 45.00/46.50 79.00/81.00 110.50/112.50 1500 07.25/08.75 44.75/46.75 78.75/80.75 110.50/112.50 1600 07.75/08.75 45.00/47.00 79.00/81.00 110.50/112.50 1715 07.25/08.25 44.50/46.50 78.50/80.50 110.00/112.00 (Closing Jul 19) 1715 08.50/09.50 46.00/48.00 80.00/82.00 111.50/113.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 147.50/149.50 178.50/180.50 211.50/213.50 240.50/242.50 1100 147.00/149.00 178.00/180.00 211.50/213.50 240.75/242.75 1200 147.50/149.50 178.50/180.50 212.00/214.00 241.00/243.00 1300 147.00/149.00 178.00/180.00 211.50/213.50 240.75/242.75 1400 147.50/149.50 178.50/180.50 212.00/214.00 241.00/243.00 1500 147.50/149.50 178.50/180.50 211.50/213.50 240.75/242.75 1600 147.25/149.25 178.25/180.25 211.25/213.25 240.50/242.50 1715 147.00/149.00 178.00/180.00 211.50/213.50 240.50/242.50 (C1osing Jul 19) 1715 148.50/150.50 179.50/181.50 213.00/215.00 242.00/244.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 273.00/275.00 310.00/312.00 344.75/346.75 376.00/378.00 1100 273.25/275.25 310.00/312.00 344.75/346.75 376.00/378.00 1200 273.50/275.50 310.50/312.50 345.25/347.25 376.50/378.50 1300 273.25/275.25 310.00/312.00 344.75/346.75 376.00/378.00 1400 273.50/275.50 310.50/312.50 345.25/347.25 376.50/378.50 1500 273.50/275.50 310.50/312.50 345.25/347.25 376.50/378.50 1600 273.25/275.25 310.00/312.00 344.75/346.75 376.00/378.00 1715 273.00/275.00 310.00/312.00 344.75/346.75 376.00/378.00 (C1osing Jul 19) 1715 274.50/276.50 311.50/313.50 346.25/348.25 377.50/379.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.22% 6.20% 6.18% 6.16% 6.08% 6.00% 1100 6.17% 6.17% 6.15% 6.14% 6.06% 5.99% 1200 6.20% 6.21% 6.19% 6.16% 6.08% 6.01% 1300 6.17% 6.17% 6.15% 6.14% 6.06% 5.99% 1400 6.20% 6.21% 6.18% 6.16% 6.08% 6.01% 1500 6.21% 6.19% 6.18% 6.16% 6.08% 6.00% 1600 6.26% 6.22% 6.18% 6.15% 6.07% 5.99% 1715 6.17% 6.17% 6.15% 6.14% 6.06% 5.99% (C1osing Jul 19) 1715 6.23% 6.21% 6.19% 6.16% 6.09% 6.01% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.95% 5.92% 6.02% 6.01% 5.98% 5.96% 1100 5.95% 5.92% 6.02% 6.01% 5.98% 5.96% 1200 5.96% 5.93% 6.03% 6.02% 5.99% 5.97% 1300 5.95% 5.92% 6.02% 6.01% 5.98% 5.96% 1400 5.95% 5.92% 6.02% 6.02% 5.98% 5.96% 1500 5.95% 5.93% 6.03% 6.02% 5.99% 5.97% 1600 5.94% 5.92% 6.02% 6.01% 5.98% 5.96% 1715 5.94% 5.91% 6.02% 6.01% 5.98% 5.96% (C1osing Jul 19) 1715 5.96% 5.93% 6.02% 6.02% 5.99% 5.97% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.1950/67.2050 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com