Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.43% 05.43% 05.43% (Jul 20) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.43% 05.43% 05.43% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.00/05.00 41.50/43.50 75.50/77.50 107.00/109.00 1100 04.00/06.00 41.50/43.50 75.50/77.50 107.00/109.00 1200 04.25/04.75 41.75/43.00 75.75/77.25 107.50/109.00 1300 03.75/04.75 41.25/43.25 75.50/77.50 107.00/109.00 1400 03.75/04.75 41.00/43.00 75.00/77.00 106.50/108.50 1500 03.50/05.00 41.25/43.25 75.50/77.50 107.00/109.00 1600 04.00/05.00 41.50/43.00 75.50/77.50 107.00/109.00 1715 04.00/05.00 41.50/43.00 75.50/77.50 107.00/109.00 (Closing Jul 20) 1715 07.25/08.25 44.50/46.50 78.50/80.50 110.00/112.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 144.00/146.00 175.00/177.00 208.50/210.50 237.50/239.50 1100 144.00/146.00 175.00/177.00 208.50/210.50 237.50/239.50 1200 144.50/146.00 175.50/177.50 208.75/210.75 238.00/240.00 1300 144.00/146.00 175.00/177.00 208.50/210.50 238.00/240.00 1400 143.75/145.70 175.00/177.00 208.50/210.50 238.00/240.00 1500 144.00/146.00 175.00/177.00 208.50/210.50 238.00/240.00 1600 144.00/146.00 175.00/177.00 208.50/210.50 238.00/240.00 1715 144.00/146.00 175.00/177.00 208.50/210.50 238.00/240.00 (C1osing Jul 20) 1715 147.00/149.00 178.00/180.00 211.50/213.50 240.50/242.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 270.00/272.00 307.00/309.00 341.75/343.75 373.00/375.00 1100 270.00/272.00 307.00/309.00 342.00/344.00 373.00/375.00 1200 270.75/272.75 307.50/309.50 342.25/344.25 373.50/375.50 1300 270.75/272.75 307.75/309.75 342.50/344.50 374.00/376.00 1400 270.75/272.70 307.75/309.70 342.50/344.50 374.00/376.00 1500 270.75/272.75 307.75/309.75 342.50/344.50 374.00/376.00 1600 270.75/272.75 307.75/309.75 342.50/344.50 374.00/376.00 1715 270.50/272.50 307.50/309.50 342.25/344.25 373.50/375.50 (C1osing Jul 20) 1715 273.00/275.00 310.00/312.00 344.75/346.75 376.00/378.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.23% 6.20% 6.17% 6.15% 6.05% 5.99% 1100 6.25% 6.20% 6.17% 6.15% 6.06% 6.00% 1200 6.22% 6.20% 6.19% 6.17% 6.07% 6.01% 1300 6.19% 6.20% 6.18% 6.15% 6.06% 6.00% 1400 6.16% 6.16% 6.15% 6.14% 6.06% 6.00% 1500 6.19% 6.20% 6.17% 6.15% 6.06% 6.00% 1600 6.20% 6.20% 6.18% 6.16% 6.06% 6.00% 1715 6.20% 6.20% 6.18% 6.16% 6.06% 6.00% (C1osing Jul 20) 1715 6.17% 6.17% 6.15% 6.14% 6.06% 5.99% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.94% 5.91% 6.02% 6.01% 5.97% 5.96% 1100 5.94% 5.91% 6.02% 6.01% 5.98% 5.96% 1200 5.95% 5.93% 6.04% 6.02% 5.98% 5.97% 1300 5.95% 5.93% 6.04% 6.02% 5.99% 5.97% 1400 5.96% 5.93% 6.04% 6.03% 6.00% 5.98% 1500 5.95% 5.93% 6.04% 6.02% 5.99% 5.97% 1600 5.96% 5.93% 6.04% 6.02% 5.99% 5.98% 1715 5.96% 5.93% 6.04% 6.02% 5.99% 5.97% (C1osing Jul 20) 1715 5.94% 5.91% 6.02% 6.01% 5.98% 5.96% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.1700/67.1800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com