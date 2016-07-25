Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.43% 05.43% 05.43% (Jul 21) 1000 04.00/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.00/04.50 05.43% 05.43% 05.43% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.00/04.00 40.50/42.50 74.50/76.50 106.00/108.00 1100 02.75/03.75 40.00/42.00 74.00/76.00 105.50/107.50 1200 02.50/04.00 40.00/42.00 74.25/76.25 106.00/108.00 1300 02.75/03.75 40.00/42.00 74.00/76.00 105.50/107.50 1400 02.75/03.75 40.00/42.00 74.00/76.00 105.50/107.50 1500 02.75/03.75 40.00/42.00 74.00/76.00 105.50/107.50 1600 03.00/04.00 40.00/42.00 74.00/76.00 105.50/107.50 1715 02.50/03.50 40.00/42.00 74.00/76.00 105.50/107.50 (Closing Jul 21) 1715 04.00/05.00 41.50/43.00 75.50/77.50 107.00/109.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 143.00/145.00 174.00/176.00 207.25/209.25 236.75/238.75 1100 142.75/144.75 174.00/176.00 207.50/209.50 237.00/239.00 1200 143.25/145.25 174.25/176.25 207.50/209.50 237.00/239.00 1300 142.75/144.75 174.00/176.00 207.50/209.50 237.00/239.00 1400 142.50/144.50 173.50/175.50 207.00/209.00 236.50/238.50 1500 142.50/144.50 173.50/175.50 207.00/209.00 236.50/238.50 1600 142.50/144.50 173.50/175.50 206.50/208.50 236.00/238.00 1715 142.50/144.50 173.50/175.50 206.50/208.50 235.75/237.75 (C1osing Jul 21) 1715 144.00/146.00 175.00/177.00 208.50/210.50 238.00/240.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 269.50/271.50 306.50/308.50 341.25/343.25 372.50/374.50 1100 269.50/271.50 306.50/308.50 341.50/343.50 373.00/375.00 1200 269.75/271.75 306.50/308.50 341.50/343.50 373.00/375.00 1300 269.50/271.50 306.50/308.50 341.50/343.50 373.00/375.00 1400 269.00/271.00 306.00/308.00 341.00/343.00 372.50/374.50 1500 269.00/271.00 306.00/308.00 341.00/343.00 372.50/374.50 1600 268.50/270.50 305.50/307.50 340.50/342.50 372.00/374.00 1715 268.00/270.00 304.50/306.50 339.50/341.50 371.00/373.00 (C1osing Jul 21) 1715 270.50/272.50 307.50/309.50 342.25/344.25 373.50/375.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.26% 6.22% 6.19% 6.16% 6.06% 5.99% 1100 6.18% 6.18% 6.16% 6.15% 6.07% 6.00% 1200 6.19% 6.20% 6.19% 6.18% 6.08% 6.01% 1300 6.19% 6.18% 6.16% 6.15% 6.07% 6.00% 1400 6.19% 6.18% 6.16% 6.15% 6.05% 5.99% 1500 6.19% 6.18% 6.16% 6.15% 6.05% 5.99% 1600 6.19% 6.18% 6.16% 6.14% 6.05% 5.98% 1715 6.19% 6.18% 6.17% 6.15% 6.06% 5.98% (C1osing Jul 21) 1715 6.20% 6.20% 6.18% 6.16% 6.06% 6.00% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.95% 5.93% 6.04% 6.02% 5.99% 5.97% 1100 5.96% 5.93% 6.05% 6.03% 6.00% 5.98% 1200 5.96% 5.94% 6.05% 6.03% 6.00% 5.98% 1300 5.96% 5.93% 6.05% 6.03% 6.00% 5.98% 1400 5.95% 5.92% 6.04% 6.02% 5.99% 5.98% 1500 5.95% 5.92% 6.04% 6.02% 5.99% 5.98% 1600 5.94% 5.91% 6.03% 6.01% 5.99% 5.97% 1715 5.94% 5.91% 6.01% 6.00% 5.97% 5.96% (C1osing Jul 21) 1715 5.96% 5.93% 6.04% 6.02% 5.99% 5.97% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.0800/67.0900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com