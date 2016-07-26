Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.89% 04.89% 04.89% (Jul 22) 1000 04.00/06.00 03.00/04.50 01.00/01.50 05.43% 05.43% 05.43% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.50/02.50 39.00/41.00 73.00/75.00 104.25/106.25 1100 01.50/02.50 38.50/40.50 72.50/74.50 103.50/105.50 1200 01.50/02.50 38.75/40.75 72.75/74.75 103.75/105.75 1300 01.50/02.50 38.50/40.50 72.75/74.75 104.00/106.00 1400 01.50/02.50 38.75/40.75 73.00/75.00 104.25/106.25 1500 01.50/02.50 38.75/40.75 73.00/75.00 104.25/106.25 1600 01.50/02.50 38.75/40.75 73.00/75.00 104.25/106.25 1715 01.50/02.50 38.50/40.50 72.75/74.75 104.00/106.00 (Closing Jul 22) 1715 02.50/03.50 40.00/42.00 74.00/76.00 105.50/107.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 141.25/143.25 172.00/174.00 205.00/207.00 234.00/236.00 1100 140.50/142.50 171.50/173.50 204.50/206.50 233.25/235.20 1200 140.75/142.75 171.50/173.50 204.50/206.50 233.50/235.50 1300 141.00/143.00 172.00/174.00 205.00/207.00 234.00/236.00 1400 141.25/143.25 172.00/174.00 205.00/207.00 234.00/236.00 1500 141.25/143.25 172.00/174.00 205.00/207.00 234.00/236.00 1600 141.25/143.25 172.00/174.00 205.00/207.00 234.25/236.25 1715 141.00/143.00 172.00/174.00 205.00/207.00 234.00/236.00 (C1osing Jul 22) 1715 142.50/144.50 173.50/175.50 206.50/208.50 235.75/237.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 266.00/268.00 302.50/304.50 337.50/339.50 369.00/371.00 1100 265.50/267.50 302.00/304.00 337.00/339.00 368.50/370.50 1200 265.50/267.50 302.00/304.00 337.00/339.00 368.50/370.50 1300 266.00/268.00 302.50/304.50 337.50/339.50 369.00/371.00 1400 266.25/268.25 302.75/304.75 337.75/339.75 369.00/371.00 1500 266.25/268.25 302.75/304.75 337.75/339.75 369.00/371.00 1600 266.50/268.50 303.00/305.00 338.00/340.00 369.50/371.50 1715 266.00/268.00 302.50/304.50 337.50/339.50 369.00/371.00 (C1osing Jul 22) 1715 268.00/270.00 304.50/306.50 339.50/341.50 371.00/373.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.20% 6.18% 6.15% 6.13% 6.03% 5.96% 1100 6.13% 6.14% 6.10% 6.10% 6.01% 5.94% 1200 6.16% 6.16% 6.11% 6.11% 6.01% 5.94% 1300 6.12% 6.15% 6.12% 6.11% 6.02% 5.95% 1400 6.16% 6.17% 6.14% 6.12% 6.02% 5.95% 1500 6.16% 6.18% 6.14% 6.13% 6.03% 5.95% 1600 6.16% 6.18% 6.14% 6.13% 6.03% 5.95% 1715 6.11% 6.15% 6.12% 6.11% 6.02% 5.95% (C1osing Jul 22) 1715 6.19% 6.18% 6.17% 6.15% 6.06% 5.98% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.91% 5.87% 5.99% 5.97% 5.95% 5.93% 1100 5.89% 5.86% 5.98% 5.96% 5.94% 5.92% 1200 5.89% 5.86% 5.98% 5.96% 5.93% 5.92% 1300 5.90% 5.87% 5.98% 5.96% 5.94% 5.93% 1400 5.90% 5.87% 5.99% 5.97% 5.94% 5.93% 1500 5.90% 5.87% 5.99% 5.97% 5.94% 5.93% 1600 5.91% 5.88% 5.99% 5.97% 5.95% 5.93% 1715 5.90% 5.86% 5.98% 5.96% 5.93% 5.92% (C1osing Jul 22) 1715 5.94% 5.91% 6.01% 6.00% 5.97% 5.96% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.3450/67.3550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com