Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.88% 04.88% 04.88% (Jul 25) 1000 01.80/02.80 00.90/01.40 00.90/01.40 04.89% 04.89% 04.89% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.50/01.50 37.50/39.50 71.75/73.75 103.00/105.00 1100 00.50/01.50 37.50/39.50 71.75/73.75 103.00/105.00 1200 00.50/01.50 37.75/39.75 71.75/73.75 103.00/105.00 1300 00.75/01.50 37.50/39.50 71.75/73.75 103.50/105.50 1400 00.50/01.50 37.50/39.50 72.00/74.00 103.50/105.50 1500 00.65/01.65 37.75/39.25 72.25/73.75 103.50/105.50 1600 00.50/01.50 37.50/39.50 72.00/74.00 103.50/105.50 1715 00.50/01.50 37.50/39.50 72.00/74.00 103.50/105.50 (Closing Jul 25) 1715 01.50/02.50 38.50/40.50 72.75/74.75 104.00/106.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 140.00/142.00 171.00/173.00 204.00/206.00 233.00/235.00 1100 140.00/142.00 171.00/173.00 204.00/206.00 233.00/235.00 1200 140.00/142.00 171.00/173.00 204.00/206.00 233.00/235.00 1300 140.50/142.50 171.50/173.50 204.50/206.50 234.00/236.00 1400 140.50/142.50 171.50/173.50 204.75/206.70 234.00/236.00 1500 140.50/142.50 171.50/173.50 204.75/206.75 234.25/236.25 1600 140.50/142.50 171.50/173.50 204.50/206.50 234.00/236.00 1715 140.50/142.50 171.50/173.50 204.50/206.50 234.00/236.00 (C1osing Jul 25) 1715 141.00/143.00 172.00/174.00 205.00/207.00 234.00/236.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 265.00/267.00 301.50/303.50 336.50/338.50 368.00/370.00 1100 265.25/267.25 302.00/304.00 337.00/339.00 368.50/370.50 1200 265.25/267.25 302.00/304.00 337.00/339.00 368.50/370.50 1300 266.50/268.50 303.50/305.50 338.50/340.50 370.00/372.00 1400 266.50/268.50 303.50/305.50 338.50/340.50 370.00/372.00 1500 266.50/268.50 303.50/305.50 338.50/340.50 370.00/372.00 1600 266.50/268.50 303.50/305.50 338.50/340.50 370.00/372.00 1715 266.50/268.50 303.50/305.50 338.50/340.50 370.00/372.00 (C1osing Jul 25) 1715 266.00/268.00 302.50/304.50 337.50/339.50 369.00/371.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.13% 6.16% 6.12% 6.11% 6.02% 5.94% 1100 6.13% 6.16% 6.12% 6.11% 6.02% 5.94% 1200 6.17% 6.16% 6.12% 6.11% 6.02% 5.94% 1300 6.14% 6.16% 6.16% 6.14% 6.04% 5.96% 1400 6.14% 6.18% 6.16% 6.14% 6.04% 5.97% 1500 6.14% 6.19% 6.16% 6.14% 6.04% 5.97% 1600 6.14% 6.19% 6.16% 6.14% 6.04% 5.96% 1715 6.14% 6.19% 6.16% 6.14% 6.04% 5.96% (C1osing Jul 25) 1715 6.11% 6.15% 6.12% 6.11% 6.02% 5.95% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.90% 5.86% 5.98% 5.96% 5.93% 5.92% 1100 5.90% 5.86% 5.99% 5.96% 5.94% 5.93% 1200 5.90% 5.87% 5.99% 5.97% 5.94% 5.93% 1300 5.92% 5.90% 6.02% 6.00% 5.97% 5.95% 1400 5.93% 5.90% 6.02% 6.00% 5.97% 5.95% 1500 5.94% 5.90% 6.03% 6.00% 5.97% 5.96% 1600 5.93% 5.90% 6.03% 6.00% 5.97% 5.96% 1715 5.93% 5.90% 6.03% 6.00% 5.97% 5.96% (C1osing Jul 25) 1715 5.90% 5.86% 5.98% 5.96% 5.93% 5.92% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 67.2700/67.2800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com